Why missing out on Bryce Underwood could be blessing in disguise for Brian Kelly, LSU
I didn’t think Michigan could flip Bryce Underwood from LSU to the Wolverines. But last week, the Wolverines did just that. And while it seems like a loss for Brian Kelly and the Tigers, it could ultimately be a move that works out for his squad.
Michigan had to pay a hefty price to get Underwood to flip to the in-state Wolverines. The move cost upwards of $12 million. Obviously Michigan has the money to fund a massive NIL collective.
Ultimately, though, that money can be used to restore other parts of the roster other than getting the No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2025. And if Kelly and the Tigers plan on being aggressive in the transfer portal, they’ll get a lot more of their money’s worth in the portal to begin with.
Especially with quarterbacks always being in high demand in the transfer portal. Kelly can find a replacement for Nussmeier if need be while also not having the pressure of playing a true freshman on day one.
Brian Kelly may have missed out on Bryce Underwood, but it’s not as bad as it could be
There are some very interesting quarterback prospects that could hit the portal this spring. Kelly will definitely have his pick of who he wants to lead the Tigers next year. And even if Nussmeier forgoes the draft, he could still get a young prospect in the portal to develop for a season.
Two names to keep an eye on are Darian Mensah and Air Noland. Both are freshman and either would be fine sitting a season, especially at a bigger program. Mensah will probably want to go to a program where he can start right away after leading Tulane as one of the top Group of 5 programs this season.
Another name to keep in mind is John Mateer. After his season at Washington State, he will probably be looking at an SEC or Big Ten program to bolster his draft stock for the final two seasons of eligibility he has. He too, will be going to a team where he can play instantly.
And none of those options will be affordable as Kelly looks to regroup from a frustrating season that ended shy of a College Football Playoff appearance. Kelly looked to the portal and got Jayden Daniels.
He turned him into a Heisman trophy winner, No. 2 pick and potential rookie of the year winner. This might be the best thing to happen to Kelly as now he won’t have to worry about relying on an expensive, unproven freshman.