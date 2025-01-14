Dak Prescott, Cowboys stars won't do Jerry Jones favors after Mike McCarthy firing
By Mark Powell
The Dallas Cowboys fired head coach Mike McCarthy before his contract expired on Tuesday. McCarthy is expected to have several suitors, including the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints. This begs to question what Jerry Jones' plan is, and if he took into account how his players would feel about such a sudden change. Say what you want about McCarthy, he was popular among his players, many of whom are outright sad he's no longer their head coach.
Look no further than Micah Parsons and Dak Prescott, both of whom voiced their support of McCarthy only to have the rug pulled out from under them a week after Black Monday. Both Cowboys stars have spoken out since, relaying their disappointment but also trying to keep faith in the organization.
Dallas Cowboys stars don't sound thrilled about Cowboys coaching situation
“Bummed, because we built some things,” Prescott said in a text to Clarence Hill. “But I guess they couldn’t reach an agreement. SMH.It’s the business, I look forward to the future plan.”
Prescott and McCarthy got along well, with the former performing well under his watch and earning a record-breaking contract. The fact this caught the face of the franchise off-guard is not a good sign of what's to come in Dallas. Micah Parsons, who will be a free agent after next season, expanded upon his reaction to McCarthy's firing.
“He’s always been good to us. Losing a great coach like Mike hurts. It’s gonna be a very interesting offseason. It’s gonna be a complete reset. I trust that we’re gonna make the right decisions," Parsons said. "As one of the leaders of this team, I’m gonna be looking forward to accepting all challenges and embrace whatever comes to help lead my team to a championship. We gotta move on. We can’t think about the past."
CeeDee Lamb made a pitch to Deion Sanders along with Cowboys
CeeDee Lamb has been relatively quiet on the matter, which is probably appreciated by Jones and the Cowboys front office. However, he did make his thoughts known on one suggested McCarthy replacement – Colorado head coach Deion Sanders.
Jones reportedly called Deion Sanders about the opening, who (as far as we can tell) politely declined. Sanders is happy in Boulder and released a statement regarding the Cowboys interest.
“To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it’s intriguing,” Deion Sanders told ESPN on Monday night. “I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it’s intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community.”
Sanders was intrigued by the opportunity to coach America's Team, as anyone would be. But at the end of the day he's locked in at Colorado, and has gone on the record saying he'd rather coach in college than the NFL. The only caveat to that answer would be if he had the chance to coach his sons, but the Cowboys aren't in that position.