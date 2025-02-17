Dak Prescott's unpleasant conversation was first step in Cowboys growth
By Criss Partee
This is a big offseason for the Dallas Cowboys. Coming off a disappointing 7-10 campaign in which former head coach Mike McCarthy was allowed to walk out the door at the end of the season, this team has a lot to prove and that starts with accountability.
When new head coach Brian Schottenheimer was promoted from offensive coordinator last month, he talked about an interaction with quarterback Dak Prescott during last summer’s training camp in which he held the franchise leader accountable for a mistake on the field.
"That was a conversation that was very unpleasant on the front end, but it had to be addressed at some point or another, and it was immediately after practice. ” said Prescott, h/t Athlon Sports. "It was two grown men coming to an understanding and appreciating each other for the competitiveness and the standard.
"I'm excited for things like that to grow."
Dak Prescott recalls tough conversation with Brian Schottenheimer in the past
Instead of taking their “tough talk” to heart, Prescott took accountability which is what leaders do. This feels like the type of leadership (at head coach) the Cowboys have needed for some time. Although Schottenheimer wasn’t the first candidate most people thought of once McCarthy was removed from the position, he could be the guy to turn this thing around, surprisingly.
As the son of a legendary NFL head coach, Marty Schottenheimer, Brian has been around the NFL all of his life. He got his first assistant coaching opportunity in the NFL in 1997 with the St. Louis Rams. Schottenheimer has lots of NFL experience and seems ready to seize this first opportunity as the head man in charge.
Schottenheimer is also tasked with leading a franchise that hasn’t advanced past the divisional round of the playoffs in 29 years. He’ll also need to do it while dealing with an owner who can’t stay away from a camera and hot mic. It’s a tall task, but Schottenheimer is poised and looks ready to prove the world wrong about his hire.