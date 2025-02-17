2 realistic Cowboys trades that make too much sense not to pursue
By Criss Partee
The Dallas Cowboys are entering a crucial offseason. After falling short of expectations in 2024, there’s no more room for missteps.
With so many weaknesses in the depth chart and a roster in need of replenishing, it's clear the Cowboys must move strategically this offseason to position themselves as serious contenders for 2025.
Two players that make too much sense for Dallas to pursue are running backs, Travis Etienne and Breece Hall. Both bring unique strengths to the table and trading for either of these players could reshape Dallas' offense in ways Jerry Jones and company should not overlook.
Adding depth should be top priority
Dallas longs to be relevant in the postseason but lacks the firepower to compete consistently, especially in the NFC East. We just saw two Cowboys rivals (Philly & Washington) compete in the NFC championship game. The Eagles keep pouring salt in the wound by leading the division, while the Commanders improved tremendously last season. To close the gap, the Cowboys must address multiple roster shortcomings, starting in the backfield.
This team’s running back situation feels stuck in limbo. Rico Dowdle, while serviceable, isn’t striking fear into opposing defenses consistently. Dallas needs someone dynamic to complement Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. Adding an option like Etienne or Hall would shake up the offense and make defensive coordinators sweat.
A revamped running game could be the missing puzzle piece for the Cowboys. Dallas hasn’t fully maximized Prescott’s ability to thrive in play-action sets, largely because opposing defenses haven’t had to worry about their ground game. Bringing in a game-changing back like Etienne or Hall could shift that narrative while taking pressure off Prescott. If they want to be relevant when it matters most, Jones needs to swing big and make a move.
Why Travis Etienne makes sense for the Cowboys
Jacksonville’s Travis Etienne is coming up on the end of his rookie contract and all signs point to him potentially being available. He’s an ideal target for Dallas, offering versatility and explosiveness at a reasonable price point. Etienne is a playmaker who can affect the game on the ground and catch the ball out of the backfield.
Etienne would be under the fifth-year option of his rookie deal, meaning his cost in ‘25 won’t break the bank at $6.1 million. For a team that’s already struggling to make the cap work, this kind of move makes fiscal sense. Jacksonville, on the other hand, could be looking toward younger talent or even the draft to replace Etienne. The Cowboys might only need to part with a mid-round pick or two to get him.
This former first-round pick isn’t your run-of-the-mill ball carrier. Etienne is a dual threat who can make plays on the ground and in the passing game. Imagine him as the safety blanket Prescott has been missing. He’d fit seamlessly into Dallas’ system, able to catch screens, convert third downs, and provide highlight-reel plays. His 2024 season may not have been MVP-caliber, but his upside remains undeniable.
Sometimes, all a player needs to thrive is a change of scenery. Pair that with new head coach, Brian Schottenheimer’s revamped offensive schemes (hopefully) and Etienne could finally explode through his ceiling. Dallas needs someone hungry to prove themselves, and Etienne could be the perfect option.
Why Breece Hall is a perfect fit for Dallas
Breece Hall of the New York Jets is young and explosive, and he's also entering the final year of his rookie deal. While injuries have slowed Hall’s rise to stardom, when healthy, he’s shown flashes of brilliance that Dallas should not ignore.
Hall’s 1,359 scrimmage yards in ‘24 weren’t just numbers; they were a statement. He’s quick, powerful, and decisive in the open field. At only 23 years old, Hall is still just scratching the surface of his potential. Dallas needs a back who can change games, and Hall checks that box.
Trading for Hall isn’t just about next season. It’s about building a foundation at the position for years to come. With his youth and ability, Hall could become the cornerstone of this Cowboys running game under Schottenheimer. Having a reliable back for the next several seasons would ensure stability in the backfield, something the Cowboys desperately need.
Dallas’ offense needs more dynamic playmakers
Adding Hall to the Cowboys’ roster would create an electric one-two punch with whoever fills the secondary role in the backfield. Whether it be Dowdle or someone else, Hall paired with another capable runner could make Dallas one of the most unpredictable offenses in the NFL.
Jacksonville’s possible desire to part with Etienne could work in Dallas’ favor. The Cowboys could offer a fourth-round pick and a conditional pick down the line. With a loaded draft class of running backs this year, the Jaguars might be even more eager to unload Etienne for much less.
New York is beginning a rebuild and moving Hall would likely fit their clean-slate approach. Dallas would probably need to package a third-round and mid-to-late-round pick to acquire Hall. It’s a steeper price than for Etienne but Hall’s long-term value might make it worthwhile. Either way, the Cowboys would be foolish not to look into trading for one of these backs. This offense needs playmakers and these two fit that description.