Dallas Cowboys news: Micah Parsons talking, Jerry Jones worries, stadium mishaps
By Criss Partee
Heading into Week 12 the Dallas Cowboys need to find a way to end this five-game losing streak. Unfortunately, they are playing the Washington Commanders, a team that started the season by winning seven of their first nine games before dropping the last two. Another rivalry game on deck and there’s a ton of news out of Big D and as usual none of it is good.
Micah Parsons running his yap (again)
Micah Parsons has been back on the field for two games after missing time with an ankle injury and he has not changed in any way. You’d think a guy playing for a team that’s 3-7 would know when it’s time to sit back and say nothing. But nope, not Parsons. He insists on talking his smack and it rarely matters the context. As his career progresses, Parsons comes off increasingly like the guy who never reads the room.
“I’m going to put this out there; we a damn good football team,” Parsons said.“The Edge” podcast. “I know the scores ain’t showing it, and people feel like we’re missing so many key pieces, but I almost believe you need to really go through the things that we’re really messing up on.”
“I think our defense has really things around. Up until that last quarter when they got that touchdown on defense, we only really gave up those two touchdowns in that first quarter. Other than that, we gave up those six points in those other two quarters.”
That was Parsons’ sentiment on a recent episode of “The Edge with Micah Parsons” podcast as he expressed to teammate Trevon Diggs. After multiple blowout losses this season and being outscored, 68-16 the last two weeks, Parsons still has the nerve to fix his lips to say something so incredibly off base.
This is not a good team by any measurable metric. Dak Prescott got it right a couple of weeks ago from the sideline. This team sucks. You don’t have to be an NFL player to see that. There’s no way to sugarcoat it and tip-toe around the fact that the 2024 Dallas Cowboys are horrendous.
AT&T Stadium mishap update
Before the start of Monday’s game between Dallas and Houston, Jerry Jones decided they were going to play with the roof open. Upon making the call to have the roof retracted, a large piece of metal paneling fell from the sky as operators began the process. Luckily, no one was hurt during this ordeal which could’ve been catastrophic. A spokesperson for the Cowboys put out a statement further explaining what happened.
Dallas Cowboys full statement: "The City of Arlington’s building inspector and deputy fire marshal have consulted with AT&T Stadium today and determined there are no structural issues with the venue or its retractable roof. The metal piece that fell to the field was a covering lid to a cable tray that was moved by wind gusts as the roof was opening. The cable tray was in the high steel area near the top of the stadium. Additional review and work has been performed to further secure the covering lids for the cable trays."
Jerry Jones reveals what worries him most about the Cowboys
Per usual, anything from Jerry Jones should be taken with a grain of salt because as the owner he can essentially “fix” anything within reason on this team. His stubbornness stands in the way more often than not but it is interesting to hear Jones name the things that worry him about this team.
“I worry a lot about execution,” Jones told Jon Machota of The Athletic. “I worry a lot about communication in the (offensive) line. I worry a lot about having two people in the same spot on routes. I worry a lot about all that stuff. But guys giving the effort out? (No.) You don’t need to worry about anybody in that locker room giving everything they got and more.”
Machota also added that, “Jones said he wants to stick with Cooper Rush over Trey Lance at QB because Rush gives them the best chance to win games.”
Apparently, Jones hasn’t been paying attention to the last couple of games if he feels Cooper Rush, is the answer. In terms of what worries him, that’s all obvious. It’s the same thing everyone has talked about all season. Lack of depth at the wide receiver position and a lack of chemistry and overall performance along the offensive line have been concerns. That’s all understood. Comments like this are exactly why Jones will never land a coach like Bill Belichick, whose name continues to come up in connection to Jones’ Cowboys.