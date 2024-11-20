Jerry Jones can only stare at his vast Cowboys mistakes and watch woefully now
By Kinnu Singh
The Dallas Cowboys are in a state of disarray, and team owner Jerry Jones has nobody to blame except himself. There have been plenty of decisions made or not made, and contracts signed or not signed, that have led to this point.
The Cowboys fell to a 3-7 record after suffering a 34-10 loss to the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football. The loss marked the Cowboys’ sixth consecutive home game in which the Cowboys trailed by at least 20 points, which is an NFL record, per ESPN.
Wide receiver KaVontae Turpin managed to score Dallas’ lone offensive touchdown. Outside of that, the special teams unit appeared to be the lone bright spot on the roster. Kicker Brandon Aubrey drilled another 60-plus yard field goal only to see it get called back by a penalty.
No coaching changes expected for abysmal Cowboys team
The Cowboys are not expected to make any coaching changes despite the mounting losses, a league source told NFL insider Josina Anderson.
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy did not receive a contract extension prior to the 2024 season, and he’s unlikely to receive one after this abysmal campaign.
While sweeping changes will come in the offseason, Jerry Jones knows there’s nothing he can do to get this team back on track right now. At this point, he just has to sit back, grit his teeth and bear it.
Many saw this sharp decline coming after Jones and Co. opted to remain dormant in the offseason. Nearly all of the team’s free agents left the team, and some of them even signed with division opponents. The failure to improve the roster in any meaningful way meant that the Cowboys remained stagnant as every other improved.
Dallas had an opportunity to sign plenty of veteran running backs in free agency, including running back Derrick Henry. Instead, they passed on each opportunity. Now, the Cowboys have watched many of those same running backs gash their atrocious run defense.
One things for certain for the upcoming offseason: Dallas will not be nearly as idle this time around.