Jerry Jones' excuses for Mike McCarthy get worse by the week after Cowboys MNF loss
By Mark Powell
The Dallas Cowboys fell to their in-state rivals, the Houston Texans, on Monday Night Football in rather humiliating fashion. Dallas lost 34-10, not thanks to some nightmare-fuel display, but rather due to the lack of talent they can put on the field.
Cooper Rush threw for over 350 yards in the air, but he is still Cooper Rush. The Cowboys running game was nonexistent at best – Rico Dowdle averaged less than three yards a carry and finished with only 28 yards. Ezekiel Elliott is a waste of space. CeeDee Lamb's impressive return from injury was all for naught. Micah Parsons is probably ranting about the performance on a podcast somewhere at this very moment.
You get the picture – even if Prescott were healthy, the Cowboys have problems. It is typically on management to fix those issues, or at least send a message to the team that they will not be tolerated. Rather, Jerry Jones refuses to admit those problems exist, which isn't doing the team any favors.
Jerry Jones stands by Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy again
When asked if Mike McCarthy had lost the rocker room, Jones instead pivoted.
"That losing the team stuff, that's so overblown," Jones said, via SI. "These guys are so, first of all, they're natural competitors. Secondly, they're so proud of the fact that they are professional and disappointed in maybe the way they executed the play, but that's not anything that's brother or first cousin to give up."
First off, I don't even know what that last line means. Does anyone here speak Texan? Second, Jones is trying to downplay his team's performance rather than answer for it. Like most rich moguls, Jones struggles to admit his mistakes, and keeping McCarthy around an extra season was an inexplicable one.
"We won one game my first year," Jones said. "One. And so have we had rough seasons? Yes. Yeah, I've been around. Certainly we have. And we've had other tough years. And this one, we didn't anticipate the record. And the way we're playing right now, we wouldn't have anticipated that."
Jones is right, this is far from his first troubling season. If he's not careful, it won't be his last.