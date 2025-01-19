Devastated Dan Campbell takes blame for Lions gut-wrenching loss to Commanders
By Mark Powell
The Detroit Lions were favored not just to defeat the Washington Commanders on Saturday night, but win the NFC. Detroit finished the regular season with 15 wins, taking the NFC North title in the process thanks to a Week 18 win over the Minnesota Vikings. The vaunted NFC North sent three teams to the postseason this year, yet they finished 0-3 combined.
The Lions were beleaguered by injuries all season long. While the defense was slowly returning to health, their gameplan was thrown in flux thanks to another ailment by Detroit cornerback Amik Robertson. Aaron Glenn could no longer play the aggressive style of defense he had hoped for, and Jayden Daniels tore the Lions secondary apart. Without Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit's pass rush lacked much flare, and Daniels toyed with Glenn as he was forced to send blitz after blitz to create pressure.
Dan Campbell's bunch did fall on Saturday night – a defeat that will go down as just one of many for a franchise used to disappointment – but it wasn't for a lack of trying. Ben Johnson tried several trick plays, and Campbell is never afraid to go for it on fourth down.
Dan Campbell took blame for Lions postseason loss
Campbell took the blame for one critical penalty in particular which cost the Lions dearly. With the Commanders in the red zone and facing a fourth-and-two, Detroit was caught with 12 men on the field, thus gifting Washington a first down and another chance at extending their lead. Daniels and the Commanders offense was nearly impossible to stop on Saturday. The Lions were chasing the scoreboard from the third quarter onward. Every penalty matters, especially one that occurs on fourth down in the final frame.
"It just hurts to lose, man, and I don't care if you're the seven seed, six seed, five seed, one seed, because I've lost at all of them damn near and it stings," Campbell said. "And it hurts ... it hurts."
Campbell took matters a step further, thus absolving his players of any blame. That's what real leaders do.
"We just didn't play great, and I mentioned we didn't complement each other and that's the same thing. At the end of the day, I didn't have them ready," Campbell said. "It's hard to look at it."
The Lions are a talented group and they should be back once again next season, but there are no guarantees in the modern NFL. Detroit had home-field throughout the NFC Playoffs, and they blew it. That's a harsh reality.