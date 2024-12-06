Dan Lanning's huge signing day just showed Ryan Day who the Big Ten's boss is
Dan Lanning is making Oregon’s transition to the Big Ten look way too easy. First he came in and beat the team that seemingly runs the conference – though Michigan has lately, been the top dog.
The Ducks are within arms reach of their first ever Big Ten conference championship with Penn State the only team in their way. And now Lanning is stealing Ohio State’s recruits. Something tells me Ohio State is going to have beef with Lanning for a long time.
During the early signing period, Lanning flipped five-star cornerback Na’eem Offord from the Buckeyes to the Ducks. The latest hit to Buckeye fans still reeling from a fourth-straight loss to Michigan in The Game.
Lanning is setting the standard for how you seamlessly transition into a new conference. And he’s quickly becoming the villain of the Big Ten and it’s only just beginning.
Ryan Day, Ohio State fans just got more fuel to hate Oregon as Dan Lanning is owning the Big Ten
It was bad enough Lanning pulled off the ultimate loophole to snatch a win from Ohio State when the two met for an early-season, Big Ten clash. Now he’s running the conference and stealing Day’s recruits in the process.
Lanning is the blueprint of what it takes to succeed in a power conference. He didn’t waste any time becoming the villain of the conference. USC, UCLA and Washington all took their time getting acquainted after conference realignment.
Not Lanning. He couldn’t wait to make waves and knock Ohio State and Michigan off their Big Ten throne. The next step is knocking off Penn State. If he pulls off the trifecta and asserts his dominance in the Big Ten, he could be the most hated coach in the conference.
Ohio State and Michigan could have a common enemy in Oregon. Because who do they think they are, coming in immediately running the conference. Even Texas and Oklahoma were humbled in their debut seasons in the SEC.
What makes Oregon’s rise different? Lanning had no problem being the bad guy. If he can win the conference year one, beat the top dogs and steal their recruits, he may have a legendary coaching career in Eugene.
Lanning put the rest of the conference and the country on high alert that the Ducks aren’t going anywhere. And they have no problem stepping on anyone's toes in the process.