Dan Quinn was an entire mood celebrating Jayden Daniels' Hail Mary TD
Much of Sunday's Week 8 matchup between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears did not live up to the hype. Caleb Williams completed less than 50 percent of his throws and the Bears didn't even score in the first half. The Commanders' offense looked better, but not by much. This was supposed to be a high-powered offensive game featuring the top two picks from the 2024 NFL Draft, but it turned out to be a matchup featuring the defenses.
The ending of this game made it so that this once disappointing game will be remembered for a long time. With the Commanders trailing by three points and in their own territory with mere seconds on the clock, it would take a miracle for them to pull this game out. That miracle came.
Jayden Daniels extended the play as long as he could before launching the ball towards the end zone. Somehow, it was batted up and into the hands of a wide-open Noah Brown for one of the most improbable touchdowns in recent memory. The Commanders won the game, stealing it right out of Chicago's hands.
Obviously, everyone involved went nuts. The fans in the stands went crazy, the players were having the time of their lives, but nobody had a better time celebrating than head coach Dan Quinn.
Dan Quinn was all of us celebrating Jayden Daniels' Hail Mary TD
Quinn turned his head once Daniels let go of the football and started to slowly walk away from the sideline as if he was expecting the Hail Mary attempt to fall short. Once he realized it was caught, it was pure jubilation.
He hugged Frankie Luvu, chucked his headset off, let out several loud screams, and did a lot more hugging. Nobody appeared to be over the moon more than Quinn, and rightfully so. His team just pulled that off.
That moment was just the latest magical event to go down this season for Quinn's Commanders. With that win, Washington is now 6-2 on the season, and they'll remain in first place in the NFC East. This Commanders team was pegged by many to finish at or near the bottom of the NFC East, but they've looked as legitimate as any team in the NFC thus far.
That kind of finish is one worth celebrating and Quinn didn't disappoint. The Commanders hope that kind of finish can give them another momentum boost with a matchup against the New York Giants on deck.