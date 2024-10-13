Believe it or not, Daniel Jones can join an elite list of Giants franchise greats on 'SNF'
By Austen Bundy
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is destined to have a mixed legacy in the mind of the team's fans. In six years with him under center, New York has had just one playoff win - coincidentally the only time the team has had a winning record since he was drafted in 2019.
Jones alone has a career 24-39-1 record in New York and 43 career interceptions (1.6 per every touchdown he's thrown), likely the only two stats Giants fans will remember of his time in the Big Apple.
But believe it or not, there's one pretty significant franchise leader list Jones has been steadily climbing and will certainly enter the Top 5 on by the end of this season.
Stats tell a funny story about Daniel Jones New York Giants career
With 13,650 passing yards, Jones currently sits sixth on the Giants' franchise all-time passing leaders list. If he throws for 255+ yards on Sunday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals, Jones will pass the great Fran Tarkenton for fifth on the list.
Even if he comes up short on Sunday night, he's all but certain to pass Tarkenton in Week 7 (barring injury, of course).
After passing the Hall of Fame Vikings and Giants passer, Jones would then be another 2,970 yards from Kerry Collins in fourth. Here's the rest of the list as it currently stands:
Passer
Passing yards
1. Eli Manning (2004-19)
57,023
2. Phil Simms (1979-93)
33,462
3. Charlie Conerly (1948-61)
19,488
4. Kerry Collins (1999-03)
16,875
5. Fran Tarkenton (1967-71)
13,905
6. Daniel Jones (2019-present)
13,650
If general manager Joe Schoen decides to keep Jones around through the end of his contract (which he very well could with how well Jones has turned things around lately), the 29-year-old passer could easily pass Collins on the list - as ironic as that is.
Jones is throwing at a 2,275 yards-per-season pace (as of the start of Week 6) and that's only going to go up as this season progresses (Jones missed most of the 2023 season due to injury).
Like it or not, Giants fans, Jones' numbers are going immortalize him as one of the best passers in franchise history. But that won't stop us from remembering him for what he really was, wasted potential.