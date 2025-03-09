Daniel Jones could ruin Giants' QB plans, even as a free agent

The NFL free agent quarterback market is starting to heat up. Friday night a major domino fell when the Seattle Seahawks traded signal caller Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a third-round pick.

That created a void in the Pacific Northwest which insiders now believe is likely to be filled by Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, who is set to become a free agent since the team declined to franchise tag him.

The domino effect will continue as QB-needy teams scramble to fill their own vacancies. One of those teams is the New York Giants. While they are widely expected to draft a rookie in the first round of the upcoming draft, a veteran option is still very much on the table.

Soon-to-be former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is reportedly at the top of general manager Joe Schoen's wish list, and there is mutual interest. But one wild card factor could throw a serious wrench in his plans.

Daniel Jones can still haunt the New York Giants as a free agent

With Darnold expected to move on from Minnesota, the team is eyeing backup passer Daniel Jones' services while 2024 rookie J.J. McCarthy continues to recover from a torn meniscus. However, the former Giant, who was released by New York in late November, has options of his own, per multiple reports.

As free agency approaches, the QB carousel is beginning to spin:



◽️ Decision makers around the league expect Sam Darnold to end up in Seattle on a multi-year deal

◽️ Minnesota will attempt to pivot and sign Daniel Jones, who is receiving interest from the Colts

◽️ The Vikings… pic.twitter.com/wu8NHBg4dW — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 8, 2025

The Indianapolis Colts could snag Jones' signature from under the Vikings, as they look to bring in some competition for Anthony Richardson. In turn, that could cause the Vikings to turn to Plan B - fulfilling the Brett Favre circle of football life and bringing Rodgers to Minneapolis. The Vikings, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, are viewed as a "dark horse" for Rodgers.

Giants fans certainly won't like that as it takes away the last viable veteran option off the table, leaving them with crushing pressure to hit a home run in the draft or risk having to trust in someone like Jameis Winston as a bridge. While Rodgers play wasn't the greatest last season, he is a four-time NFL MVP. Plus, keeping him in the state would be wise.

Just when Schoen thought he was rid of Jones' haunting specter, the 27-year-old may find a way to keep making his life miserable.