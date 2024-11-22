Daniel Jones to Dallas? Fans may have jumped the gun thanks to Cowboys official team website
The New York Giants made the shocking yet entirely predictable decision to waive Daniel Jones on Friday. After embarrassing him in practice and vaulting Tommy Devito to QB1 in a blatant attempt to tank, New York decided enough was enough with the negative press and cut bait.
This is a great outcome for Jones, who can leave a toxic environment and potentially rekindle some value with a new organization. He probably won't start again this season, but Jones is a tremendous backup QB option for a number of contenders.
That said, there are teams with rather dire quarterback situations right now. None stand out more than the Dallas Cowboys, who are without Dak Prescott for the remainder of the campaign. Cooper Rush has struggled in relief, while Trey Lance has zero confidence inside or outside that organization.
In theory, an established starter of Jones' caliber would be a wise addition for the Cowboys. It's probably time to stop dreaming of the postseason in Dallas, but Jones — for all his warts — is undeniably better than the current in-house QB options at Mike McCarthy's disposal.
Jerry Jones also loves to dominate the news cycle, and jumping on a rival's former quarterback is a great way to direct attention toward an ailing Cowboys squad.
Speculation reached a fever pitch on Friday afternoon when Jones' photo and bio appeared on the Cowboys' official team website.
It's a real link, folks.
Daniel Jones listed on Cowboys website as post-Giants speculation swirls
Unfortunately, it would appear that Jones is not a Cowboy — yet. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, Dallas is not currently pursuing the former first-round pick.
What a bummer. Jones landing in Dallas is objectively the funniest possible outcome. The Giants deserve a bit of retribution. Jones suiting up in opposing colors for Cowboys-Giants on Thanksgiving would be great television, but alas, it does not appear meant to be.
There is a legitimate confluence of need and opportunity here. The Cowboys aren't getting much from their current QB options and Jones would surely welcome the chance to throw passes to CeeDee Lamb for a few weeks. That said, it's also a sneaky bad fit. Dallas can't run the football at all right now, which places an inordinate amount of stress and pressure on the quarterback. Factor in the inherent scrutiny of playing in Dallas, and that's just not the ideal situation for Jones as he looks to revive his value in league circles.
Still, we can't count it out, just because it hasn't happened yet. Jones was only released on Friday, so teams will need time to evaluate the situation and render a decision. The same goes for Jones, who could opt to wait if he doesn't think the right opportunity is available.
Jones finished his final Giants campaign with 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions to go along with a 2-8 record.