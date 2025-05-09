Is Darius Garland playing tonight? Latest injury update for Cavs vs. Pacers, Game 3



I had to know too. What does the latest injury report say about Darius Garland. I lie a lot in my articles, so I will link to the proof here too.

Darius Garland is questionable.

Well, questionable doesn’t mean out. He’s had a bit of time to recover. It’s only a toe thing. Do you really need a toe? You got nine more. Just cut that sucker off, right? Probably use anesthetic if you’re doing it, but that stuff’s expensive.

But in all likelihood, Darius Garland probably has the money and the connections to acquire anesthetic. I’m not saying he would do anything illicitly or in a way middle America would find distasteful. I’m just saying he probably has a doctor friend or two who does those kinds of medical appraisals one does offhand because they just have the knowledge for it.

I mean, just because they’re not on the clock doesn’t mean all their doctor knowledge stays in the office. I don’t suddenly lose the ability to write or talk about basketball when I’m not doing this. I never had it in the first place.

Darius Garland isn't the only Cavaliers player who is questionable

Unfortunately, Evan Mobley and De’Andre Hunter Hunter are also listed as questionable. That is the Defensive Player of the Year in Mobley and perhaps their best fit as a small forward next to their core four in Hunter. Missing all three again would be unideal for a team down two to nothing in a playoff series

And I have to be more of a downer, this is the type of situation you rush back before you’re fully healed. You’re down 2-0. There’s no point in trying to save yourself for a more important moment later in the season. The moment is right now. You might not get another chance at this.

“How you feeling today, Evan?”

“Much better.”

Hampered players, generally, don’t play to their full potential. And hampered players, in overcompensating for their weak spots, often sustain further injury.

The vibes are just not good in Cleveland right now. And they’re in Ohio to top it off. Just yikes, man.