Darius Slayton makes Giants fans cringe in record time with Russell Wilson welcome

The news of the New York Giants signing free agent quarterback Russell Wilson wasn't even a half-hour old when one of his new teammates made a call-back to arguably his cringiest moment as a player.

New York wide receiver Darius Slayton posted a veiled welcome message to Wilson on X (formerly Twitter) using a line the Super Bowl XLVIII was forced to say over and over and over and over again in a viral social media moment from 2022.

Slayton's pun (if you even want to call it that) was a reference to Wilson's social media introduction when he became a member of the Denver Broncos.

Giants country…..Lets Ride — Darius Slayton (@Young_Slay2) March 25, 2025

A video of him repeating the phrase "Broncos country, let's ride" in different variations to be used by the team went viral online and has been used as a meme format ever since.

Darius Slayton roasted over corny Russell Wilson welcome post

Slayton's post was funny, but the responses, naturally, were even funnier. The internet quickly dog piled on him over the signing and his choice of words.

...to last place in the NFC East — Funky (@FunkyDncOnion) March 25, 2025

Good luck brother it’s an awful ride — B.I.G. Klass (@mj_klassen) March 25, 2025

You will want a ride out of New York soon dw — 🌊💧𝔾𝕠𝕗𝕗 𝕊ℤℕ💧🌊 (@Goff_SZN_16) March 25, 2025

It doesn't appear Giants fans are as on board with Wilson's signing as Slayton is. That's fair considering he's getting a $21.5 million deal ($10.5 million guaranteed) and on the down slope of his career.

Wilson threw for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and 5 interceptions in 11 appearances last year. He missed the first six games due to injury, but at least the Steelers had Justin Fields as his backup. Slayton is stuck with Jameis Winston either getting him an 80-yard bomb for a score or completely missing the DB standing between him and the line of scrimmage.

Slayton does have one thing right, however. It's going to be a ride. Wilson is either going to help the Giants win more games in 2025 (probably not that many) or the team will be right back in the mix for the Arch Manning sweepstakes in 2026.