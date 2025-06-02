Darnell Mooney's new role spells trouble for Kyle Pitts

Atlanta wide receiver Darnell Mooney fit right in with a young and talented offensive group last season. After four seasons with the Chicago Bears, Mooney shined in his first season with the Atlanta Falcons with 992 receiving yards on 64 catches.

The Falcons are expected to rely more on Mooney in the offense this season and are confident in the role he will play. Atlanta Falcons wide receivers head coach Ike Hilliard expressed the Falcons' plan to increase Mooney's involvement in the offense and stated that Mooney had "re-introduced himself to the league a little bit last year."

"We look at Mooney as, obviously, a yards-per-catch guy, a vertical threat and a veteran presence that can help, I think, with each guy in their role," Hillard said via the team's website. "Considering he was a fifth round draft pick and earned an opportunity to earn a second contract, he knows what it takes to be a pro. So we're going to lean on him a lot more than we did last year and see where that goes."

How Darnell Mooney's new role affects other key players on the Falcons offense

While new starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will feel comfortable with Mooney's new role on offense, the young quarterback will also be able to rely on other talented players including wide receiver Drake London, tight end Kyle Pitts, and running back Bijan Robinson.

Kyle Pitts is the one player on Atlanta's offense that could be facing negative effects of Mooney's extended role. There have been rumors this offseason of Pitts potentially being traded. Destinations where Pitts could be traded include the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, and the Philadelphia Eagles according to Yahoo Sports. The New York Giants have also emerged as a team interested in a trade for the Falcons tight end.

Pitts has seen his fair share of highs and lows in four seasons in the NFL. Ever since recording 1,000 yards receiving in his rookie season, Pitts has regressed in total yards every season since then. Last season, Pitts had 602 receiving yards. Mooney's extended role on offense will take away more receptions from Pitts, which is likely the reason why Pitts is being considered to be traded before the 2025 season kicks off.