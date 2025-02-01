Darren Rizzi has backup plan if he doesn't land Saints HC job, and it's not a surprising destination
By Scott Rogust
The New Orleans Saints appear to be heading towards making a head coaching hire. The other six teams with head coaching vacancies have already made their hires, even the Dallas Cowboys, who moved on from Mike McCarthy late. But the Saints seemingly have a favorite.
According to multiple reports, the Saints are going to speak with Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore again after the Super Bowl, which is a sign that he is their favorite for the job. But, as is the case this offseason, anything can happen.
Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi is still a candidate for the job, but it looks like it's Moore's job if he wants it. If that is th case and that becomes a reality, Rizzi has a backup plan.
According to NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport, Rizzi is likely to become the new special teams coordinator for the Denver Broncos. That's right, Rizzi will reunite with former Saints head coach Sean Payton.
Darren Rizzi likely to become Broncos special teams coordinator if Saints hire Kellen Moore as head coach
Rizzi had been with the Saints since 2019, and was there for Payton's final three seasons as head coach. Even with Payton stepping away, Rizzi stayed in New Orleans as special teams coordinator under head coach Dennis Allen.
This past season, after the Saints endured a seven game losing streak following a 2-0 start, Allen was fired. Rizzi was named as the interim head coach, and the team did right the ship, at least a little bit. The players played hard for Rizzi, and they picked up three wins in their final eight games of the season.
Rizzi has had his support for the Saints' head coaching job, including from running back Alvin Kamara. But after the Saints lost out on Aaron Glenn, Joe Brady, and McCarthy, they have pivoted to Moore. It will be up to Moore to decide whether he wants his first head coaching gig to be with the Saints. If that is the case, all positions will be filled.
The Broncos are in need of a special teams coordinator after Payton fired Ben Kotwica after the season.
If Rizzi does go to the Broncos, he will reunite with Payton and join a team that shocked the world this season after making it to the playoffs with their defense and rookie quarterback Bo Nix.