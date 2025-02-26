Davante Adams comments from Jets GM gives Packers’ reunion a shot in the arm

He’s one of the most productive pass-catchers in NFL annals. A second-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2014, Davante Adams showed some flashes as a rookie, then dealt with an ankle injury in 2015 that affected his performance.

The former Fresno State product has been money ever since. He’s on the verge of reaching the 1,000 receptions club (957). Those catches have added up to 11,844 yards and 103 touchdown grabs. That latter figure ranks 10th in NFL history.

In 2022, Adams was dealt (pun intended) to Las Vegas. After two-plus seasons with the Silver and Black, he was traded to the Jets during the 2024 season. Now it appears a split with the latter is in the cards.

Davante Adams still has plenty of good football ahead of him

Earlier this month, ESPN’s Rich Cimini pondered the fate of the 11-year pass-catcher. With the hiring of head coach Aaron Glenn and the news that the Jets won’t be welcoming quarterback Aaron Rodgers back, Cimini had these thoughts.

“Adams indicated at the end of the season that his future with the team was tied to Rodgers. He’s under contract for two more years, but he won’t have to request his release. It will happen because his 2025 cap charge is prohibitive—$38.3 million, none of it guaranteed. The only way to stay is to renegotiate the deal, and he probably prefers to be released, allowing him to test free agency for the first time.”

There was more clarification from new Jets’ general manager Darren Mougey on Tuesday.

Darren Mougey is asked where the Jets stand on Davante Adams:



"Davante is on the team right now. We have a plan there. In the next few weeks, we'll address that issue." pic.twitter.com/U2VhWQ34le — Jets Videos (@snyjets) February 25, 2025

A plan? That could mean a lot of things with the new NFL fiscal year beginning two weeks from today. First, who knows where Rodgers will actually wind up? Second, when it comes to free agency, never say never on any team closing the book on any player. There have been countless reunions of franchises and performers over the years.

Could the six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro be headed back to “Titletown?” Did Adams drop a recent hint as to his future? The speculative fun has only just begun.