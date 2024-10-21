Even Davante Adams couldn’t hide the fact that Aaron Rodgers is washed
By Mark Powell
Jets wide receiver Davante Adams's debut with his new team did not go as planned, as the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated New York, 37-15. The Steelers outscored the Jets 24-0 in the second half, shutting down Adams in the process.
Now, Adams did just arrive in the Meadowlands, so it'd be unfair to judge his performance too much yet. Adams had just three catches for 30 yards – though far more targets than he was getting in Las Vegas, which I guess is a win in itself – and failed to make a catch in the second half. New York's leading receiver was Breece Hall, who caught six passes for 103 yards.
Rodgers himself turned the ball over on two occasions. The first was an impressive interception across the middle by Steelers undrafted free agent Beanie Bishop. The second hit right off Garrett Wilson's hands down the sidelines, and was again caught by Bishop on the defelction. It was that kind of night for Rodgers and the Jets offense.
Davante Adams let his frustration show on the New York Jets sideline
Unfortunately for New York, their struggles have persisted despite firing head coach Robert Saleh after losing in London and trading for a player of Adams caliber. It's on Rodgers to be better, and he knows he has to be. At 40 years old, who knows how many more runs he has in him?
For his part, Adams handled the media well. On the sideline, however, he did let at least one unhappy facial expression slip.
Adams has every right to be unhappy his team is losing. Whether his frustration was aimed at Rodgers remains to be seen, though the two are good friends off the field and have quite on the connection on the gridiron, so I doubt it.
New York's schedule gets a little bit easier next week as they face the New England Patriots and rookie QB Drake Maye. The Patriots just lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars, also in London. Rodgers and Adams should consider this a must-win, followed by a Thursday night showdown against the Houston Texans on Halloween.
The road back to .500, let alone the postseason, will not be easy for these two longtime teammates. Frustration may not have set in yet, but it very well could in the near future.