Davante Adams deserves more blame than Brian Gutekunst for Packers reunion flop

A Davante Adams reunion in Green Bay wasn't meant to be. The Packers have been in the market for a proven wide receiver for awhile now. This is not to say Green Bay doesn't have depth in their current wide receiver crop – they do – the issue is most of that depth is young, having been drafted just the past few seasons and not developed into WR1 status, a role Adams would've surely filled.

Instead, Adams signed a two-year, $46 million deal with the Los Angeles Rams to play with Matthew Stafford. Adams complicated history with Packers GM Brian Gutekunst caused some Green Bay fans to lash out at the front office, which has routinely been involved in rumors for top-flight wide receivers, only to fall short when it matters most.

Gutekunst and Matt LaFleur are under pressure entering 2025, as they backed up the brinks truck for Jordan Love prior to last season only for the Packers QB to seemingly stand pat. Love certainly didn't take a step back, but is turnover prone and didn't show progression as he had in past years under center.

Davante Adams failed Packers reunion isn't Brian Gutekunst's fault

Landing a true WR1 for Love has been on the Packers to-do list for quite some time, but they have come up short. For that and so much more, Gutekunst deserves some blame. However, whiffing on Adams was not his fault.

Adams could have remained in Green Bay to begin with, but didn't trust the front office or Love to prioritize his targets nearly as much as Aaron Rodgers or his good friend Derek Carr, which prompted the trade to Las Vegas. We all know how that worked out.

Davante Adams didn't believe in Packers QB Jordan Love

Adams admitted his own flaw on Maxx Crosby's podcast.

"At the time when I was there, I hadn't seen enough [of Love], to say for sure 'this is what I should do [stay with the Packers],'" Adams told Crosby. "In hindsight, like we talked about, the kid is a f---ing baller, man. I'm so happy for him."

In hindsight, that would've been wise. Adams' career path has instead taken a turn for the weird, with stints in Vegas, a reunion with Rodgers in New York and now Los Angeles. Gutekunst owes Love a weapon, yes, but not a player who didn't believe in the young quarterback to begin with.