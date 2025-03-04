Davante Adams holds cards as some signs point to Aaron Rodgers reunion with Steelers

Suddenly, Davante Adams holds all the cards. The New York Jets wide receiver was released on Tuesday, with the team saving over $30 million in the process. The Jets tried to find a trade partner for Adams, but to no avail, as teams rightly assumed he'd be available on the free-agent market for less.

Adams is not the player he once was, but he remains a high-end No. 2 wide receiver when he has capable quarterback play. Some of the teams bidding for his services will not offer that, but if Adams is willing to take a backseat to a younger No. 1 receiver, or perhaps get less targets depending on the offensive system, he can contribute to a contender. One of the teams that ought to be interested from the jump is the Pittsburgh Steelers.

George Pickens is the Steelers No.1 wide receiver, and had over 1,000 yards receiving for the second straight season. Pickens is a great talent who has been forced to catch passes from subpar quarterbacks, whether it be Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph or Russell Wilson. Pairing Pickens with a veteran in Adams should open up the Steelers offense, even if they remain run-centric thanks to OC Arthur Smith.

How would Davante Adams fit with the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Adams is a great route-runner, while Pickens is among the best deep threats in football. With the right quarterback – whether it be a veteran slightly better than Wilson, or a young buck like Justin Fields – the Steelers should contend for at least an AFC Wild Card spot again next season. Adams would transform their offense, as wide receiver was among their worst position groups in 2024.

The 32-year-old Adams could also sign for cheap with a contender. The Steelers have a ton of cap space, but they prefer to use that on defense or in the trenches. Wide receiver and quarterback are positions of need, which presents a problem. If Adams were willing to sign a below-market deal in Pittsburgh, he may have enough sway to bring an old friend with him. Yes, I am talking about that guy.

Aaron Rodgers loves Mike Tomlin, which helps the Steelers

I would never recommend the Steelers sign Aaron Rodgers alone. A packaged deal is another thing entirely. Rodgers would sign a one-year contract to play for a coach he desires in a heartbeat. To have Adams alongside him as well is a done deal. Tomlin and Rodgers have flirted back and forth over the years, with the latter's comment in December going viral given his upcoming free agency.

"There's only one Mike Tomlin, fist and foremost, and you have to give Mike credit. He's got the special sauce," Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show. "He seems to understand how to motivate his guys every single year. For him to not have a losing season is absolutely ridiculous. ... I've always respected Mike from afar and I think he's done one hell of a job in Pittsburgh."

Steelers ownership could use a cheap 1-2 punch

Not to mention, Rodgers had a decent season in 2024. Sure, the Jets missed the playoffs thanks to injuries and poor play on both sides of the ball, but that's not entirely Rodgers fault. The challenge for Rodgers in Pittsburgh would be following the Steeler Way, and avoiding off-field trouble. Pittsburgh may be a small market, but the media will be ruthless after each and every game.

Steelers ownership received a D on the latest NFLPA report card for many reasons, but Art Rooney Jr. is not revered like his namesake. Signing or drafting the Steelers next franchise quarterback will not come easily, and there will be some bumps in the road along the way. Rodgers may be one of those bumps, but he's worth a shot If and only IF Adams agrees to sign alongside of him.

It can't get much worse than another year of Wilson, right?