3 NFL teams desperate enough to pair Aaron Rodgers with Davante Adams

When it was revealed that the New York Jets were planning on releasing Aaron Rodgers, it felt like a matter of when, not if, Davante Adams rumors would run rampant. Sure enough, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Jets are taking trade calls for the star receiver.

The fact that the Jets are taking calls does not mean he's a lock to get traded. The Jets have little to no leverage here due to Adams' enormous 2025 cap hit, making his release a very possible outcome.

Sources: The #Jets are now taking calls on star WR Davante Adams, open to trading him prior to the start of the league year. No surprise with his $38.2M cap number.



If they can’t get a deal, they are expected to release Adams, who could rejoin QB Aaron Rodgers with a new team. pic.twitter.com/EjvMh2zF1J — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 2, 2025

If Adams is released, he will get to handpick where he ends up playing. A return to the West Coast for the California native could make sense, but so could another reunion with his quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. Where Rodgers ends up remains to be seen, but these three teams can realistically pair him with his favorite target, and might be desperate enough to do so.

3) The Titans can go in a direction nobody expected by pairing Aaron Rodgers with Davante Adams

The Tennessee Titans having as poor of a season as they did in 2024 should force them into a rebuild, but it's awfully tempting for a team in their position to go the other way. The Titans currently hold the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Sure, they can draft Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, but it's not as if either one of those guys has the generational label. Trading down and receiving a haul from a desperate team might be a wiser play, and opens the door for Rodgers' arrival.

The Titans have over $50 million in cap space per Over The Cap, and, while they were the NFL's worst team record-wise in 2024, they have some exciting pieces on their roster. Rodgers, even at this stage in his career, is a massive upgrade over Will Levis, and the Titans are fortunate enough to play in arguably the weakest division in the NFL.

It might not be the smartest idea for the Titans to go in this direction, but it certainly feels like a realistic possibility. They can easily trick themselves into making a run at the playoffs with Rodgers and Adams playing key roles.

2) Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams wouldn't have to travel far to join the Giants

The Jets experience might not have worked out for Rodgers and Adams, but that does not mean that they cannot thrive in New York. The New York Giants present an intriguing opportunity for Rodgers and Adams to pair up and show that they can win in the biggest market.

The Giants were very heavily involved in the Matthew Stafford sweepstakes. That didn't end up panning out, but their pursuit showed that they were willing to go the veteran route. Rodgers might not be as good as Stafford right now, but the Giants can also sign him for much cheaper than what Stafford would have gone for, and wouldn't have to trade any assets to acquire him.

It wouldn't be a Super Bowl roster on paper, but an offense consisting of Rodgers throwing to Adams and Malik Nabers with Tyrone Tracy operating out of the backfield has the potential to be one of the best Giants offenses in recent memory. That obviously isn't saying much, but with the organization so starved for any hint of success, this might be their best path to winning games in 2025.

Like with Tennessee, this might not be the smartest road for the Giants to go down. In an ideal world, they can draft and develop a star quarterback. Unfortunately, the fact that New York has the No. 3 overall pick and this draft doesn't have a clear-cut star at the position makes a Rodgers pivot far more enticing. Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll having a lot to prove in 2025 could nudge them in Rodgers and Adams' direction.

1) The Steelers give Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams the best chance to win in 2025 together

The Pittsburgh Steelers are by far the most intriguing team on this list, because they're best positioned to win. Adding Rodgers and Adams, even in 2025, would make them a better team than they were in 2024.

As frustrating as Rodgers was at times this past season, he's almost certainly an upgrade over Russell Wilson and Justin Fields for just 2025. Where this really gets interesting is Adams, a bonafide star wideout, joining the mix.

The Steelers have been linked to virtually every big-name receiver on the trade market over the last year because they're in dire need of another weapon. George Pickens is solid, but Calvin Austin III is not good enough to be a WR2 on a contender. Rodgers and Adams can help elevate this offense to a legitimately above-average unit.

Will they be good enough to win a Super Bowl? Probably not, but at least this would give them a better chance than simply re-signing Wilson and running it back. At this point, the Steelers might be desperate enough to go this route, hoping that the battle-tested Rodgers and Adams can get them over their playoff hump.