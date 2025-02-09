3 Davante Adams landing spots that fit the wide receiver's ideal wish list item
When Davante Adams was put on the trade block in 2024, there was one obvious team at the top of his wishlist. He wanted to reunite with Aaron Rodgers on the New York Jets.
That decision did not exactly pan out. It was a nightmare season for the Jets, who couldn't muster a contender around the aging four-time MVP. Rodgers was not bad, but he was bad by the lofty standards of his resume.
Adams spent 11 games with the Jets, reeling in 67 catches for 864 yards and seven touchdowns. He was more or less Rodgers' favorite target, as expected. The 32-year-old doesn't move with the same electricity he did in his prime, but the list of superior pass-catchers remains awfully slim. Adams has prototypical physical tools and some of the softest hands in football.
Now he appears to be on the outs in New York. He won't amend his contract and the Jets are in a period of transition. Not even Rodgers' fate is sealed, which means Adams is all but gone. He presumably wants to spend his waning years on a contender, but there is another important box to check on his wish list.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Adams wants to spend the 2025 campaign on the west coast.
Where might he end up? These teams feel like natural fits.
3. Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams are looking to trade Cooper Kupp, a decision that has stirred the pot in the organization. Matthew Stafford has only so many quality seasons left in the tank and he won't want to stick around if the Rams aren't dead-set on contending.
Despite the uncertainty around that team, though, Sean McVay is a wide receiver's dream in the play-calling department. LA has stacked 10 wins in back-to-back seasons and there isn't a clearly superior team in the NFC West. If Adams wants to join a contender, the Rams will presumably be looking to fill Kupp's shoes with a slightly more affordable option. Adams fits the bill.
Stafford, even at 36, can sling the football better than most. He's a singular arm talent with Super Bowl pedigree and a brilliant mind for the game. He offers a lot of what Rodgers once did, even if it's unfair to expect that level of production in 2025. Linking up with a Super Bowl-winning coach and QB combo on the sunny shores of Los Angeles sounds more or less like the exact setup Adams is after.
2. Los Angeles Chargers
Same city, different conference. Adams is plenty familiar with the Los Angeles Chargers after a few seasons in Las Vegas, although there's a different feeling of legitimacy around the organization with Jim Harbaugh pulling the strings. The Chargers won 11 games last season before an embarrassing playoffs meltdown against the Houston Texans. Maybe Adams can help put them over the top.
The Chargers underwent a drastic renovation in the WR room ahead of last season, parting with both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams for cap purposes. Ladd McConkey emerged as a day-one star and the obvious top target for Justin Herbert, but Adams brings a bit more size and cachet to the WR1 slot. He can give Herbert, one of football's most talented young arms, a rangy target sprinting up the sidelines.
This Chargers offense is probably a bit more reliant on the run game than Adams would like, but the balanced and methodical nature of this LA squad has its benefits. The Chargers found a lot of success with an extremely classic style of play in 2024. Adams would give Los Angeles another wideout who can stretch the defense and draw some attention away from McConkey, who thrives more on underneath routes anyway. That is a perfect WR pairing for all parties involved.
1. San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers wildly underperformed in 2024. We can blame a number of factors, from injuries to coaching, but it's hard not to point to San Francisco's increasingly restrictive cap sheet. The 49ers are an expensive team, which has tied GM John Lynch's hands to a certain extent. The Brandon Aiyuk extension felt like pulling teeth, then he got hurt. Now Brock Purdy is up for a potentially catastrophic raise.
Adams won't sign for dirt cheap, but he's at the point in his career where situation might trump top dollar. The Niners were in the Super Bowl a year ago and still have the talent to rebound and compete for the ultimate prize. Kyle Shanahan has earned his flowers as a play-caller over the years, and one has to think Adams might take an interest in that offense.
The Niners are gearing up to trade Deebo Samuel to the highest bidder. That will leave a hole in the WR room next to Aiyuk and the up-and-coming Ricky Pearsall. Adams won't provide all the versatility and utility skills that Samuel does, but he's a more dynamic pass-catcher and a dominant potential red zone target for Purdy. This is easily the most logical destination for Adams if he's dead set on the west coast.