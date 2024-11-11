Davante Adams puts Aaron Rodgers Jets frustration in alarming perspective
By Mark Powell
The New York Jets lost again on Sunday, this time to the Arizona Cardinals by a 31-6 scoreline. The Jets defense struggled mightily to stop Kyler Murray and Co. Murray had three touchdowns in his own right, one through the air and another two on the ground.
The Jets acquired star wide receiver Davante Adams a few weeks prior to the NFL trade deadline, hoping that reuniting him with his former Packers quarterback would help the passing game. While Rodgers and Adams have a good relationship on and off the field, the offense itself hasn't improved.
Rodgers threw for 151 yards on Sunday, and only 31 of those yards went to Adams, despite his six catches. When asked after the game how Rodgers is dealing with another tough season, Davante didn't mince words.
Sounds like Aaron Rodgers is about to create more Jets chaos
That analogy doesn't make a lot of sense, but we can (sort of) understand where he's coming from. Rodgers is used to winning, especially in the regular season. The last two years he's been forced to watch the Jets flounder. Last season, at least he had an excuse – it would all change when Rodgers came back, or at least that was the narrative we were fed.
Instead, the Jets are just as bad, despite a healthy Rodgers and added weapons on offense. The Jets are the Jets, and they will always be the Jets. I don't have any further analysis.
Perhaps it's as simple as father time catching up to an aging quarterback. Rodgers is over 40 years old, of course, and much like his predecessor in Green Bay (Brett Favre) he was always destined to hit a wall, especially less than a year removed from a season-ending injury. No amount of former teammates can save Rodgers and the Jets from the inevitable.
If Rodgers knows what's best for him, he'll move on this offseason.