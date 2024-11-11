Packers fans have a dream weekend thanks to Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy
By Mark Powell
Aaron Rodgers needs another darkness retreat. Mike McCarthy needs a new job. Davante Adams wishes he was still a Raider. It's been a tough weekend for former Packers, all the while the current iteration in Green Bay is on a bye.
The Packers are fresh off a loss to the Detroit Lions, and now find themselves squarely competing for an NFC Wild Card spot barring a collapse from their divisional counterparts. There's plenty of season left, and anything is possible. Well, almost anything.
Surely Packers fans don't take pleasure in watching former franchise icons like McCarthy, Rodgers and Adams struggle. However, it does prove the Green Bay front office right, and that's a worthwhile cause.
Packers took some heat for trading Aaron Rodgers in the first place
The Green Bay Packers traded Rodgers before the 2023 season for multiple draft picks. At the time, the Packers were taking a chance, as no one outside of the locker room knew what they had in Jordan Love. Since then, Love has performed admirably, and even signed a long-term extension to remain the quarterback in Green Bay long after Rodgers retires.
As for Rodgers, his career is heading in the opposite direction. He missed the entirety of the 2023 season with an Achilles injury. After a long recovery, Rodgers' Jets were deemed Super Bowl contenders before playing a down this year. That...hasn't exactly come to fruition. New York lost again on Sunday afternoon, this time to the Arizona Cardinals, by a 31-6 score line. The Jets are 3-7 on the season and are in an intense battle with the Giants for the title of worst team in the New York metro area. This is after they traded for fellow former Packer, Davante Adams. Yikes.
Mike McCarthy loss makes for a good weekend in Green Bay
Less than a year after defeating Mike McCarthy in the NFC Wild Card round, the Packers get to say 'I told you so' once again thanks to the Dallas Cowboys putrid start to the 2024 season. With Dak Prescott likely out for the season, McCarthy could be without a job rather shortly.
In a sense, the Packers and their fanbase won the weekend without playing a game. And they get the lowly Bears next weekend.