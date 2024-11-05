Aaron Rodgers sure sounds like a guy who got his teammate traded on live television
By Jack Posey
On what seems like his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee show, this time on the final day of the NFL trade deadline, Aaron Rodgers almost did not react when he found out that wide receiver Mike Williams was dealt. Rodgers was...seemingly not surprised when he heard Williams was traded to the Steelers (which should've been for the first time, one would think).
It's almost like he had something to do with it – though we nor any other outlet has any proof of such a thing. Rodgers is just a few weeks removed from calling out Williams for running the wrong route in his postgame press conference.
“Mike is a quiet guy and just kind of goes about his business,” Rodgers said. “Mike had a rough injury last year, the ACL, that’s tough to come back from and he worked his ass off all offseason, wasn’t around for a lot of training camp, was working on the side. But I felt like he was getting better throughout the early part of the season. His speed was getting better and he was feeling more comfortable with it. That’s a tough injury. I had that injury and it’s the mental part of it. Mike’s a good guy, he he’ll be good in that locker room, a lot of veteran leadership.”
Rodgers is basically saying that Williams is great, just not in New York. Considering he was fourth on the wide receiver depth chart before Allen Lazard's injury, I'd agree with him.
Aaron Rodgers is excited for Mike Williams opportunity on the Steelers
So, yeah, Williams is now a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He now joins a 6-2 team that is first in the AFC North, just ahead of a dangerous Baltimore Ravens squad. Williams also satisfies Pittsburgh's quest for a wide receiver, one that has been ongoing ever since the offseason.
Rodgers also said, "We kind of knew with Davante coming in, there'd be less targets for everybody. Cause [Garret Wilson]'s leading the league in targets, and [Davante]'s a dynamic player, he's gonna get his targets... So if this gives Mike more opportunities, that's awesome. And we wish Mike well."
That is the part that really makes it sound like the Jets revealed their hand. But hey, Williams is going to a better team, with a greater opportunity to make plays. So good on him.