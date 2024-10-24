Davante Adams went scorched earth on Jets for ‘unacceptable’ losing attitude
Davante Adams said what needed to be said on Sunday, and the New York Jets might be better off because of it. Following the Jets’ 37-15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Adams delivered a passionate speech to the locker room.
"There was a lack of energy and urgency out there, and it was apparent," Adams said, according to an ESPN story. "I played on teams that have that winning culture, and just basically I just took a moment to let them know I had reservations about speaking up too early and being too vocal too early.
“But I felt like in my mind, I said, 'F that, because we don't have time. I have to do whatever I have to do to help the team move forward.'"
The Jets needed someone to step up and say something. This season has been every bit disappointing and it’s already seen one coach out the door. Adams has been in New York nearly a week and saw issues players have neglected all season.
That might just be the turning point as winning becomes even more of a priority for the struggling Jets.
Davante Adams might be the leader the Jets needed all along
Adams was respected for making his speech in the locker room after the game. But why was Adams the one to make the speech. He’d been there less than a week and was already willing to speak up.
Why was Aaron Rodgers not the one to do it? The Jets brought Rodgers in not just because of his ability to win, but because they expected him to be a leader in the locker room. That should have been Rodgers making that speech. Firing up his team to right this ship. Not Adams.
The fact that Rodgers has been quiet and not vocal about changing the Jets’ attitude should be alarming. Because he either doesn’t see it as a problem or doesn’t care to fix it and it simply going through the motions.
Adams did what no one else was willing to do and he was applauded for it. But if nothing changes moving forward, the Jets’ losing woes and playoff drought are bigger than just one speech. It’s up to the players and coaches to figure out what the problem is and address it.