Dave Roberts alarms Dodgers fans after Roki Sasaki's first successful MLB start

Saturday's start against the Philadelphia Phillies – a team the Los Angeles Dodgers could very well face in the National League postseason – was undoubtedly a step in the right direction for Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki. While Sasaki was among the top free-agent signings this winter by any team, it's easy for baseball fans to forget he is just 23 years old, and making his first MLB starts. This was never going to be a cake walk, as there is a notable difference in quality of hitters in MLB vs NPB, Sasaki's former league.

What has been of concern for Sasaki so far this season is his lack of control. Sasaki hasn't been able to locate his breaking pitches consistently, and that has led to 11 walks over three outings. Saturday's start was better in that regard, as Sasaki walked just two Phillies, though he had to be removed before the fifth inning in an eventual Dodgers win.

Dodgers can be patient with Roki Sasaki

The benefit of Sasaki signing in Los Angeles is that the Dodgers can afford to be patient. Even with Sasaki's struggles, the Dodgers are 9-1 on the season and have the most talented roster in the sport. Sasaki's anxiety in a new country is also a factor he has been open about, as well.

"I did go through the week feeling a little anxious," Sasaki said through interpreter Will Ireton. "I was searching for something that I could feel confident about, whether that was skill-based. So what I learned this time is that it’s really important to have confidence based on some adjustment, some skill."

Sasaki's command of the strike zone was far better on Saturday, especially with his breaking pitches. Only 49 percent of Sasaki's pitches were strikes in his first two starts. Against the Phillies, that number increased to 60 percent, per MLB.com.

"I think it’s more mechanical-based rather than mindset," Sasaki said. "Last time around, I felt like I wanted to throw strikes, but I couldn’t."

Dave Roberts on Roki Sasaki: He needed it

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who maintained confidence in Sasaki despite some early-season struggles, finally let on exactly how big of a start this was for the 23-year-old. To put it simply, Sasaki needed it.

"He needed it," Roberts said. "He probably won't let on how much he needed it, but … given how the first couple went, to have some success and leave the game with a lead, I think that was certainly a big positive. Just a building block for him for his next outing."

While Dodgers fans should be encouraged by Sasaki's last outing, this isn't even a quality start. With it will come increased expectations. The kid gloves are off.