Dave Roberts vs Aaron Boone: Overall records, postseason success and head-to-head battles
By Lior Lampert
The 2024 World Series consists of two of the MLB's most legendary franchises: The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, they also happen to be a couple of America's most renowned sports organizations, setting us up for an instant classic.
New York and Los Angeles are arguably the biggest market cities in the country, evidenced by the $1,000-plus get-in price to sit in the nosebleeds. However, the Yankees and Dodgers are no strangers to each other, particularly in baseball's grand finale. Yet, it's the first time they're meeting with a title at stake since 1981, adding a sense of freshness to this clash of titans.
Both clubs have a rich history, though this rendition of each group is eager to make their mark. That said, Yankees manager Aaron Boone and Dave Roberts of the Dodgers will send out their best 26-man roster for the best-of-seven series. The skippers will be going toe-to-toe, trying to outduel each other. But given their track record, who has the edge? Let's compare their overall records, postseason success and head-to-head matchups.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Dave Roberts vs Aaron Boone: Comparing overall records
Manager
Experience
Win-Loss Record (%)
Aaron Boone
7
603-429 (.584)
Dave Roberts
10
851-507 (.627)
Not only has Roberts won more than Boone, but he's done so at a higher clip. Excluding his one-game tenure with the San Diego Padres, the former has spent nine seasons in Los Angeles and thrived. Only four managers have a higher all-time winning percentage than the Dodgers' clubhouse leader.
Dave Roberts vs Aaron Boone: Postseason success
Manager
Playoff Appearances
Win-Loss Record (%)
Pennant
World Series
Aaron Boone
6
21-19 (.525)
1
0
Dave Roberts
9
52-43 (.547)
4
1
As you can see, both skippers' winning percentages take notable dips in the postseason. While it demonstrates their shortcomings, it highlights how challenging and intense October baseball is. However, Roberts has had much deeper playoff runs than Boone, including four pennant titles and a World Series in 2020. Meanwhile, the latter is making his first appearance in the Fall Classic and hoping to secure the elusive first ring.
Dave Roberts vs Aaron Boone: Head-to-head record
Manager
Head-to-Head Record (%)
Aaron Boone
5-4 (.556)
Dave Roberts
4-5 (.444)
Considering the Yankees and Dodgers play in different leagues, Boone and Roberts haven't faced off often. Regardless, the New York dugout chief holds an ever-so-slight edge in their mano-a-mano battle.