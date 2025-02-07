David Njoku puts the blame for Myles Garrett's departure squarely on Deshaun Watson
The Cleveland Browns finished 2024 with three wins. Not the follow-up to a postseason appearance that fans or players expected. Just about everything that could've gone wrong, did go wrong.
It starts, as always, with the quarterback. Deshaun Watson appeared in seven games before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury. Then, he tore his Achilles a second time, which puts his availability for the 2025 campaign in doubt. In those seven weeks before the injury, Watson — due $72.9 million annually through 2026 — was among the worst quarterbacks in the NFL.
He completed 63.4 percent of his passes for 1,148 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. The Browns went 1-6 in games Watson started as the 29-year-old posted a career-low QBR of 23.2, which is not great, Bob.
The Browns are in the unfortunate position of rostering one of the NFL's most expensive quarterbacks who is a) bad and b) dealing with back-to-back knee injuries on top of past bouts with lower-leg trauma. One can't help but connect those dots when Myles Garrett demands a trade, citing his desire to win a Super Bowl.
Cleveland has real pieces, but without a viable quarterback option and with questions abound regarding Kevin Stefanski's efficacy as head coach, it's hard to blame Garrett for wanting out. The former DPOY is among the very best players in the sport. He has accomplished everything a player can individually. Now, he wants to experience the peaks of team success.
His Browns teammates would obviously prefer Garrett to see things through in Cleveland.
David Njoku takes shot at Deshaun Watson in effort to convince Myles Garrett to stay in Cleveland
Browns tight end David Njoku appeared at Super Bowl media row on Thursday with a clear goal in mind — to keep Myles Garrett in Cleveland. The talented pass-catcher pleaded with Garrett to see things through, saying the Browns are "close" to Super Bowl contention.
What's standing in their way? Njoku believes the Browns need a "healthy, good quarterback."
Not exactly subtle from Njoku.
Watson has generally felt the warmth and support of his teammates, but the Browns are collectively frustrated after such a miserable season. At a certain point, one needs to accept the reality of the situation. Watson cannot lead Cleveland where it wants to go.
The Browns are expected to peruse the market for cheap veteran quarterbacks, such as Kirk Cousins. Cleveland also has the No. 2 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, which could put Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders on the Browns' radar. Despite his contract, the Browns appear more than willing to relegate Watson to afterthought status. Might that be enough to convince Garrett to stick around?
Probably not. A rookie quarterback especially means very little to a player itching to win a Super Bowl. We don't get a Jayden Daniels more than once in a generation. Rookies don't win in the playoffs.
No matter how you slice it, this Browns team is a ways away from genuine contention. As such, Garrett will probably commit to this trade request, no matter what Njoku says. Garrett and Njoku arrived in Cleveland at the same time as 2017 first-round picks, but even that bond does not feel strong enough to salvage Garrett's severed relationship with the franchise.