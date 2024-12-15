Is Davis Njoku playing today? Browns injury update and fantasy replacements
By Mark Powell
The Cleveland Browns are underdogs on Sunday against the back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. If defeating the Steelers on a snowy Thursday night wasn't the Browns own personal Super Bowl, this certainly qualifies.
Jameis Winston is a vibe, and the Browns offense has looked much better since Deshaun Watson went down with a season-ending injury. I, for one, don't think that's a coincidence. Winston isn't a franchise quarterback, but he is a professional who is willing to take chances, which is more than I can say about Watson. Deshaun struggled to break the 200-yard barrier early in the season. Now, Winston flirts with 300 regularly.
Unfortunately for Cleveland, they could be without one of Winston's top targets in tight end David Njoku this week, who will be a game-time decision.
Is David Njoku playing the week against the Chiefs? Latest Browns injury update
Per Ian Rapoport, David Njoku did not practice all week, which doesn't bode well for the Browns tight end. Cleveland doesn't have all that much to play for besides pride, so there's no point in asking the injured tight end to play if he's not fully ready to go. Per Rapoport, Njoku will try to prove to the Browns coaching staff that he can give it a go during pregame warmups.
If for some reason Njoku cannot go, the Browns must rely on the likes of Jordan Atkins and Blake Whiteheart. Below is the Browns official depth chart.
Position
Player
TE1
David Njoku
TE2
Jordan Atkins
TE3
Blake Whiteheart
David Njoku fantasy football replacements
At 32 years old, Jordan Atkins has been around awhile, and is a reliable backup tight end. Unfortunately, he is no Njoku, though Atkins does have 243 yards this season along with a pair of touchdowns. Njoku is owned in over 90 percent of fantasy football leagues per ESPN. He had been listed as a starter in around 30 percent of those same leagues.
For an emergency backup plan, FanSided's Lior Lampert believes the likes of Zach Ertz and Hunter Henry could be of service if they are available in your league. Atkins isn't a terrible option, either, but don't expect a big contribution.