Poor Jameis Winston has no idea his reputation is too far gone, especially in Cleveland
After his team’s 41-32 loss to the Broncos on Monday night at Denver, the Cleveland Browns’ current starting quarterback was looking for a little divine intervention.
“I’m just praying to the Lord to deliver me from pick-sixes,” said veteran Jameis Winston (via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal). “I mean, it’s not fun, I take it very personally, but I do believe in prayer and I know prayer works. But I still focus on the decisions. I can work technique stuff. I can work fundamentals, and I’m going to continue to work fundamentals and understanding that when those moments come up, focusing on the fundamentals and technique more than the moment.”
He was asked if he had apologized to his teammates following a performance that had its ups and downs in the nine-point loss. “I did…It was my fault. That’s evident. Two touchdowns by the defense, pick-sixes. I’ve been here before. I’ve got to play better.”
Jameis Winston can be good, like a quarterback should, but…
The first overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was very busy on Monday evening in the Mile High City. Winston connected on 34-of-58 throws for 497 yards and four touchdowns. Almost half of those yards (235) and one of those scores were courtesy of former Broncos’ wideout Jerry Jeudy. However, Winston also served up three crucial interceptions.
The first came in the second quarter and was returned 71 yards by Broncos’ linebacker Nik Bonitto. The other two came late in the fourth quarter. With his team down 34-32, the Browns had the ball on their own 42-yard-line. Winston was picked off by cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian, and he raced down the left sideline for a 44-yard touchdown. Trailing by nine, he had another throw stolen by linebacker Cody Barton. He grabbed the ball at Denver’s three-yard-line, and raced 56 yards before being stopped. Broncos’ rookie quarterback took a knee to secure Denver’s win.
“It’s tough for any team to win when you have two defensive touchdowns that the quarterback gave them,” lamented Winston. Defense played good, offense played well, I didn’t do a great job. I got to play better. That’s the biggest thing.”
As for those aforementioned prayers…
In 103 regular-season games with three different teams, Winston has thrown 152 TD passes and 106 interceptions, with 14 of those picks returned for scores.