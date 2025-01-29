De'Aaron Fox connection could result in him ending up with unexpected suitor
By Lior Lampert
Things between De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings have ostensibly reached a boiling point. The team is now exploring the possibility of trading the standout point guard, and he's reportedly eyeing the San Antonio Spurs.
Conversely, San Antonio has been linked to the one-time All-NBA floor general for some time, though they aren't the only prospective suitor. Recent intel from SNY's Ian Begley has already identified another potential landing spot with ties to Fox and the ammo to outbid the Spurs.
Begley mentions the Brooklyn Nets are among the teams who "have been monitoring" Fox's situation in Sactown. The 27-year-old notably spent two seasons with former Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez, who currently runs the show in the Borough of Trees.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!
De'Aaron Fox connection could result in him ending up with unexpected suitor
Fernandez was ex-Kings sideline general Mike Brown's top lieutenant from 2022-24. was regarded as one of the NBA's rising coaches. He "worked closely" with Fox before getting hired by the Nets, so Brooklyn is looking into reuniting the two to expedite their rebuilding process.
With 31 draft picks over the next seven years (15 first-round selections and 16 second-rounders), Brooklyn is equipped to make Sacramento an incredibly compelling offer. Even if the Spurs want Fox, they might need to compile a competitive package to counter the Nets. Alternatively, San Antonio can wait until he hits unrestricted free agency in 2026, but that's a dangerous game.
Considering Fox's signed through next season, he doesn't hold the cards in this situation. Regardless of his preference to join French phenom Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs, the Kings will proceed with their best interests in mind. And if that means re-routing the franchise's cornerstone to the Nets, so be it.
Nevertheless, given his established rapport with Hernandez, could Fox be open to playing for him in a big-market city? The Nets also project to have the most salary cap space in the league when he's slated to hit the open market (as things stand). In other words, Brooklyn can add and sign him to a lucrative long-term contract extension.