The Kings are trying to trade De'Aaron Fox in yet another disasterclass by Sacramento's front office
By Lior Lampert
The Sacramento Kings are reportedly "expected to open up talks" involving franchise point guard De'Aaron Fox before the NBA's Feb. 6 trade deadline.
Unsurprisingly, Shams Charania of ESPN notes that several suitors will express interest in Fox. Nonetheless, the 27-year-old apparently "has a target destination in mind," though additional intel from the insider's colleague has ostensibly ruined the mystery. Regardless, this marks the latest instance of Sacramento's organizational ineptitude.
It's hard to believe the "light the beam" movement in Sactown was merely two seasons ago. However, changing established bad habits can be difficult, especially as a perennial cellar dweller like Kings. Fox's unwillingness to commit to them long-term via a contract extension is a prime example of the constant systemic failures.
Nothing good ever happens to Sacramento, and it's hardly starting to feel like a coincidence. Kings fans have endured a bleak two decades of basketball, with Fox being one of the true bright spots in an otherwise dark era.
Sacramento fired eventual championship-winning head coach Michael Malone in 2014, which still haunts them today, considering they replace sideline chiefs like socks. Meanwhile, he's been thriving with the Denver Nuggets ever since, including guiding them to a title.
Speaking of spooky choices that backfired tremendously, who could forget ex-Kings lead exec Vlade Divac's passing up on Luka Doncic in the 2018 NBA Draft? The Dallas Mavericks superstar is one of the Association's most transcendent talents, and he wasn't the only notable player they skipped over. And who did Sacramento select instead, you may ask? Marvin Bagley III.
Suddenly, the mishandling of Fox's contractual situation and inability to build a winning environment has him eyeing greener pastures. If the Kings ultimately ship him he prefers to join Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.
Fox is signed through the 2025-26 campaign, so the Kings aren't in any rush to move him, but this is a situation worth monitoring.