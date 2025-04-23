Deion prepared Shedeur Sanders for everything but raised his biggest red flag

Former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders headlines a list of fascinating players set to hear their names called during the 2025 NFL Draft. But he's also one of the most polarizing prospects in recent memory: His evaluations have been all over the place, ranging from No. 2 overall to possibly falling out of the first round entirely.

There are many things to like about Sanders, which is why quarterback-needy teams in the top three have considered (or are considering) choosing him. However, like any young talent set to enter the league, he also comes with baggage and shortcomings. Fair or not, much of it centers around his renowned father and longtime coach, Deion Sanders.

Deion has been instrumental in getting Shedeur to this point, standing by his son's side on and off the field since day one. But based on "dozens of conversations" NFL Network's Tom Pelissero has had with NFL executives, scouts and coaches, front offices apparently view that as a negative.

NFL teams unsure how Shedeur Sanders will fare away from his father Deion

"Not many draft prospects grow up as the son of one of the greatest and highest-profile athletes of his generation," Pelissero writes. "Even fewer have been coached almost exclusively by their legendary father."

The one constant throughout Shedeur's football career has been Deion. The father-son tandem has been in lockstep since the latter's high school days, raising potential accountability issues.

"The dude's only played for his dad," an AFC coordinator told Pelissero regarding Shedeur. "When things go wrong, it's not his fault. He takes a sack, he blames the O-line."

Moreover, Deion has never hesitated to speak out, particularly about defending Shedeur. Seeing the Pro Football Hall of Famer constantly go to bat for his son is admirable. But he's done it almost to a fault in the eyes of at least one seasoned member in league circles.

"You can't have your dad saying, 'I'm going to come put a quarterback coach on blast who said you were arrogant,'" a "veteran" NFC exec said. "So, he can't be criticized?"

Shedeur's attachment to Deion is seemingly rubbing folks the wrong way. Conversely, others pity the signal-caller for being sheltered by his dad, knowing reality will hit him hard in the pros.

"When you hear all the anecdotal stories about [Shedeur], it's not that he's a bad kid," an NFC scouting director expressed. "He has been so insulated. It's going to be a culture shock when he really learns how a locker room really operates and how it really works inside a building."