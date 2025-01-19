Deion Sanders dream is all but dead for Dallas Cowboys fans
By Austen Bundy
It appears Dallas Cowboys fans have yet again gotten their hopes up, only for them to be dashed by the reality of business in the sport. Despite Colorado head coach Deion Sanders expressing mutual interest with Dallas owner Jerry Jones over the team's vacancy just five days ago, it does not look like the two sides were ever close to putting that interest on paper.
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Jones and Sanders do not and likely will not have any formal interview scheduled for the Dallas head coaching job.
"Nothing scheduled yet with Coach Prime," he said. "I'd be surprised, probably very surprised, if something did in fact get scheduled."
Rapoport's colleague Jane Slater reinforced that reporting and even went so far as to say Jones "is currently on a solo mission" as general manager to fill former head coach Mike McCarthy's spot on the sideline.
Deion Sanders to Dallas is looking less likely as Jerry Jones' coaching search draws on
League insider Josina Anderson weighed in on why Jones hasn't brought Sanders in for a formal interview in a post on X later that afternoon. She noted Jones and Dallas would need to seek permission from Colorado's athletic director and notify the NFL if anything of that nature was going to go down with Sanders in regard to the job.
However, Dallas area journalist Jean-Jacques Taylor made an interesting revelation that could leave the door open for a Sanders-Dallas reunion this offseason. Sanders apparently lives an hour away from Arlington, Texas which would make a informal meeting between the two sides rather accessible and discreet.
It's also very possible this entire saga was manufactured in order to get Sanders a handsome pay raise.
Reports have emerged that Colorado is penny pinching despite the success Coach Prime has brought to the football program in just two years. If the school isn't willing to invest in his vision, he might be trying to leverage school administrators into putting their money where their mouth is.
Whatever the case may be, Dallas fans shouldn't hold their collective breath over Sanders as a serious option. Jones has also spoken to former New York Jets boss Robert Saleh as well as several other viable choices that might serve the franchise better in the long run. Nevertheless, the situation will be closely watched by fans and pundits alike until we reach the likely anticlimactic conclusion.