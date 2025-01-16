Peer pressure could force Deion Sanders to take Cowboys job he isn't entirely ready for
By Mark Powell
The Dallas Cowboys wasted a week of prime hiring time when they held onto Mike McCarthy until the eve of the final day of his contract. It was an odd decision that, frankly, most would not have made. Perhaps Jerry Jones thought McCarthy would eventually give in to his demands, or maybe the latter was using the Cowboys for leverage.
Either way, when Jones and McCarthy parted ways, only the former Cowboys head coach had a backup plan, with the Bears and Saints reportedly interested in his services. Meanwhile, Dallas has tried to catch up in a hurry with the NFL coaching carousel, putting in several requests to respect assistant coaches across the league – some of whom have Cowboys connections like Kellen Moore.
For the entertainment factor alone, the idea of Deion Sanders coaching in Dallas sounds intriguing. Heck, the content machine would never stop. If you thought coverage of America's team was obnoxious now, just you wait. And, perhaps that is what Jones is thinking in pursuing Sanders, who released a statement when reports emerged that Dallas approached him about the job.
“To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it’s intriguing,” Deion Sanders said Monday night. “I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it’s intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community.”
Deion Sanders could be pressure into taking the Dallas Cowboys job
Even with everything Sanders said, he is still the odds-on favorite to land the Cowboys job, per Vegas. Sanders sons are heading pro, as well as Colorado star Travis Hunter. Despite some impressive recruiting and transfer portal classes, there is no guarantee he can repeat the same level of success he had with two surefire first-round picks on his roster.
In some ways, Deion's value as a head coach may never be higher, which is why those close to him are pushing Sanders to take the Cowboys interest more seriously.
This isn't the first time Sanders has been connected to an NFL and it won't be the last. However, Deion has said himself that he relates more to the college game and prefer to opportunity to teach the game to a younger crowd, rather than professionals whose respect it might be tougher to garner.
If the Cowboys were a young, up-and-coming team that would be one thing. Sanders won't get much leeway with Dallas fans, though, even if this would be his first NFL head coaching job. The pressure to win would mount from the second he sets foot in Jerryworld, and unlike at Colorado, Sanders wouldn't call the shots.
Sanders has all the power he could ever want at Boulder, and the opportunity to run his own program. What's not to love?