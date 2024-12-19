Deion Sanders' red-hot recruiting may have created a QB controversy at Colorado
Deion Sanders has been so busy on the recruiting trail, he might have accidentally created a quarterback problem. Sanders was able to lock down Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter, as he’s quickly finding the pieces for the post-Shedeur era.
That’s not the problem though. The problem (well, "problem") is that he went and grabbed a transfer portal quarterback after earning the commitment of high schooler Julian Lewis, the No. 6 quarterback in the Class of 2025, per 247Sports.
Back when Lewis committed to Colorado, one thing he said on the Pat McAfee Show was that he chose Colorado because he wanted to compete for the starting job right away. He doesn’t plan on being on the bench for very long.
But Sanders’ latest transfer portal addition proves that might not be the case. And it might not be a bad thing either.
Deion Sanders may have accidentally created a problem, but he also knows how to fix it
Sanders going and getting Salter out of the portal was a big move. For one, it gives him a proven starter that can keep Colorado competitive immediately, next season. It also takes pressure off Lewis if he’s not ready to play just yet.
That’s a decision Sanders and his staff still will have to make. Salter will probably start the season, but that doesn’t mean he finishes the season. We’ve seen quarterbacks get benched several times.
Lewis should use this as a chance to prove he is ready to start day one. And if he doesn’t, it’s not the end of the world. This new era of NIL and the transfer portal have completely changed how coaches build programs.
Players are impatient and want success and to play immediately. But is that always the best option? What if Texas forced Arch Manning on the field over Quinn Ewers? Sometimes, players and programs need time.
And that’s something Lewis can learn as Sanders is doing everything he needs to. There's a certain sense of entitlement that comes from NIL, and it could be the downfall of Lewis if he doesn’t ride it out at Colorado simply because he isn’t the starter right away.
Salter has just one year of eligibility left. So what’s the harm in waiting one more season to play? And then the offense is in his hands. Sanders knows what he’s doing, Lewis just has to trust him and trust the process.