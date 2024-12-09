Deion Sanders zeroing in on Colorado’s ideal Shedeur Sanders replacement
Deion Sanders isn’t done making moves to prepare for the post-Shedeur Sanders/Travis Hunter era next season. He may have made a big splash in the recruiting trail, stealing Julian Lewis from USC, but he isn’t done.
Kaidon Salter, who announced his plans to transfer from Liberty, is setting up his visits and Colorado made the list, according to On3. The Buffaloes are in the market for a quarterback and Salter could be a great replacement.
For one, he has experience so Sanders won’t have to turn to Lewis day one. But it also creates some competition. At best, Lewis challenges Salter for the starting job if he chooses Boulder and becomes a mentor for a season in the process.
At worst, Lewis beats out Salter and it was a win-win situation anyway. Sanders is active in keeping Colorado competitive, not just in the Big 12, but reaching the ultimate goal of playing in the College Football Playoff.
Is Kaidon Salter the best replacement for NFL Draft prospect Shedeur Sanders?
Kaidon Salter would be a great replacement for Shedeur. It makes sense because he’s not a long-term solution. He has a year of eligibility left so he could take over and keep Colorado competitive. It would also allow Lewis to develop for a season.
He would also have a chance to follow Shedeur’s path to the NFL. Colorado's system would allow him to thrive and give him a chance to grow. He could also be a mentor to a younger prospect.
Salter is rumored to be taking trips to Syracuse, Florida State, Auburn and UCLA as well. Of these situations, Syracuse and Colorado seem like the most stable situations. Auburn is probably on the list because of his relationship with coach Hugh Freeze.
But UCLA and Florida State won’t help Salter get to the NFL like Colorado would. Deion Sanders is always going to garner more attention than any other Big 12 school. So having a chance to play more often in the spotlight is another reason to head to Boulder.
Salter is a different style quarterback than his potential predecessor. And this will be the first time since Sanders started coaching in the college ranks that we’ll see if he can develop a quarterback who’s not his son.
If Salter decides to transfer to Colorado, it would be an experiment for both. Salter needs to find out if Colorado will truly be the best situation and Sanders has to prove he’s a true program builder.