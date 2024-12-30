Deion Sanders sends ominous Shedeur Sanders message after Giants lose No. 1 pick
By Mark Powell
While Deion Sanders' sons Shilo Sanders and Shedeur Sanders have played their final collegiate game in an Alamo Bowl loss to the BYU Cougars, the Colorado head coach's job isn't done until both are safe and sound on an NFL team. The draft isn't until April, which leaves several months of time to fill with content.
Thankfully, Coach Prime has already delivered. As Sanders noted in a tweet on Monday, he has all the time in the world to protect his two kids before April, and he will come after any and all media outlets that dare disparage them.
"It will be multiple IDIOTS that will say things that totally aren’t true regarding where I would like Shedeur Sanders & Shilo Sanders to play in the NFL. If I say it I will say it directly to whom it may concern not a attention seeker. I do know Roger Goodell personally! They’ve already started the lying and positioning but they forgot I got TIME TODAY." Sanders wrote.
Deion Sanders message to NFL about Shedeur Sanders comes at bad time for the Giants
While this may sound like a baseless threat on the surface, I earnestly believe Deion. These are Sanders kids we're talking about, and he's right to be protective. Shedeur and Shilo have spent their entire young adult lives in the spotlight in part because of their father. He wants to finish what he started and ensure their futures aren't hindered thanks to his stature in the sport. For that, we cannot blame him.
The timing of said statement will not help Sanders, however. On Sunday, the New York Giants defeated the Indianapolis Colts, thus losing control of the No. 1 pick in the process. New York was rumored to be interested in Shedeur Sanders as their quarterback of the future, and they could've been well-positioned to select him had they lost out. Instead, they won, which is inspiring but also, frankly, a little dumb.
There are two top-tier QBs in this draft class, and Sanders is one of them. Cam Ward is the other, and if the Giants are selecting fourth, it could force Joe Schoen to send assets elsewhere to select one of the two.
Sanders statement – which suggests he will not interfere with the draft process – only increases the pressure on New York. If they want Shedeur, his father does not plan on helping them out.
New York would be an ideal market for Shedeur (and Deion, for that matter), as both love the spotlight. Unfortunately for the Giants, that is no longer in their control.