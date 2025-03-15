DeMarcus Lawrence pens farewell to Cowboys fans after bashing team

All's fair in love and war, but not in football apparently. Words can still hurt and boy, did those spoken by defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence cut deep with Dallas Cowboys fans and players.

On Thursday, the former Dallas pass-rusher arrived in the Pacific Northwest after signing a three-year, $32.5 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks. In one of his first interviews with local media, he didn't waste time to throw shade at his old home.

Unfortunately, the comments from DeMarcus Lawrence can’t be taken out of context on this one 👀



pic.twitter.com/fR20y3t55j — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) March 13, 2025

"Dallas is my home, you know, made my home there, my whole family lives there ... but I know for sure I'm never going to win a Super Bowl there," he said.

That prompted some swift backlash online, including some shots exchanged with ex-Cowboys teammate Micah Parsons on X (formerly Twitter).

DeMarcus Lawrence tries to say goodbye to Cowboys fans like he didn't just stomp on their hearts

On Saturday, Lawrence posted a long-winded message to Cowboys fans on X with no mention of his disparaging comments towards the organization.

"I have had the honor and privilege to wear the star and call myself a Dallas Cowboy for my entire NFL career,” Lawrence wrote in part. "There has never been a moment since the day Jerry Jones called to draft me that I haven’t loved every person in the Dallas community, every fan that supports the Cowboys across the world, and every player, coach and staff member of that incredible organization.

"I never truly believed that the day would come when I would go and sign with another team. We had always hoped that my family and I would get to finish our careers as Cowboys. Sadly, it just wasn’t meant to be. A new chapter begins."

Lawrence went on to express his excitement to play for Seattle and his "determination to prove my way of football" to the city and its fans.

Cowboys fans, however, weren't buying his apparent attempt at sincerity and earnestness, replying to his post with comments like "should've kept it classy" and "a money grab is a money grab."

Lawrence spent 11 seasons in Dallas and was considered one of the most popular players on the team's defense amongst the fans. Now that legacy appears to be tarnished, if even partly, because of how he handled his departure.