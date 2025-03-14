DeMarcus Lawrence takes social media feud with Micah Parsons to next level

Who needs Hard Knocks: Offseason when you can just sit back with your popcorn and read X (formerly Twitter) for player drama?

On Thursday night two former Dallas Cowboys teammates went at it and neither held back.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who signed a three-year, $32.5 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency, had some sharp words about his time in Jerryworld.

"Dallas is my home… But I know for sure I’m not gonna win a Super Bowl there," he said in an interview after arriving in Seattle on Thursday.

Well, current Cowboys star Micah Parsons didn't take too kindly to that comment and he let Lawrence know it.

"This what rejection and envy look like! This some clown s--t!" Parsons wrote in a post quoting the video of Lawrence on X/Twitter.

You would think that would be the end of things and fans could get on with their lives while pundits discuss it non-stop on television, but wait, there's more!

Lawrence replied to Parson's post not even an hour later with a savage clap back of his own.

Calling me a clown won’t change the fact that I told the truth. Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn’t have left.😈 — DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) March 14, 2025

"Calling me a clown won’t change the fact that I told the truth. Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn’t have left," he wrote.

Yikes. What Lawrence said was true, however... from a certain point of view.

Dallas was nowhere near competing for a Super Bowl during his 11 year tenure but arguably the four seasons he spent with Parsons on the other side of the pass rush, which included two Pro Bowl selections (2022 and 2023) were some of his most successful.

But for him to think he's landed in greener pastures with an immediate opportunity to win a championship? Wake up and smell the coffee, my friend. Seattle might have a new QB in Sam Darnold but there's virtually no weapons to work with and a framework of a defense that still has a lot of holes to fill.

Dallas may be no closer to a championship either in 2025 but this beef appears to just be two petty toads competing in a beauty contest.