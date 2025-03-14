Micah Parsons has fighting words for DeMarcus Lawrence after ex-Cowboy’s Dallas disrespect

Ladies and gentlemen, we officially have some new NFL beef. If you've been keeping up with NFL free agency, you'll have seen that former Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence signed a three-year, $32.5 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks.

Lawrence was drafted in 2014 and spent the last 11 seasons in Jerryworld, so it was a bit of a shock to see the four-time Pro Bowler depart his long-time home for the Pacific Northwest.

But based on Lawrence's first comments since signing in Seattle, he did not enjoy his time in Dallas.

"Dallas is my home… But I know for sure I’m not gonna win a Super Bowl there," he said in an interview Thursday.

Micah Parsons calls ex-Cowboys teammate a "clown" for disparaging comments

The clip of Lawrence's shade at Dallas, of course, caught the attention of his former teammate on defense Micah Parsons. The two-time All Pro selection quoted a post on X that clipped the video and did not hold back.

This what rejection and envy look like! This some clown shit! 🤡 https://t.co/pTLAuuW2YH — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) March 14, 2025

"This what rejection and envy look like! This is some clown s--t," Parsons wrote on Thursday.

He's got every right to be fuming about Lawrence's disparaging comments. They spent four seasons wrecking opposing offensive lines, two of which Lawrence earned Pro Bowl selections with Parsons (2022 and 2023).

"Rejection?" Sure, it's possible team owner Jerry Jones said he wanted to move on from Lawrence and that's what caused him to seek employment elsewhere. But "envy?" That's less likely. Lawrence was right about one thing Parsons is unwilling to admit (nor should he really), Dallas was never close to competing for a Super Bowl during his tenure.

Lawrence's comments were disrespectful for sure and Parsons' clap back was warranted and expected. But let's all be real for a second. Neither squad is probably going to immediately be Super Bowl contenders in 2025.

This beef will amount to nothing more but cannon fodder for pundits to use against the locker room culture in Dallas while fans won't get to see the two settle the potential feud on the gridiron. Dallas and Seattle are not scheduled to play one another in 2025.