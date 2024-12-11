DeMarion Overshown’s injury is even worse than the Cowboys thought
When DeMarcus Lawrence went down with an injury earlier this season, Jerry Jones was adamant the youth down the depth chart could weather the storm, at best until Lawrence got healthy.
Lawrence hasn’t played since Week 4, but one young player has certainly stepped up defensively in his absence. DeMarvion Overshown has been a welcomed addition to the lineup, quickly growing as a pass rusher.
But as quickly as things looked promising, the Dallas Cowboys were handed another devastating injury blow. It was reported on Tuesday that Overshown suffered a torn ACL, MCL and PCL in the Cowboys loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.
The worst part? Jones confirmed the extent of Overshown’s injury could carry over through the 2025 season, meaning he may not return until the 2026 season. It’s the second major injury of Overshown’s NFL career – he missed his rookie year due to a torn ACL.
Being without Overshown the rest of this season is one thing, but missing potentially all of the 2025 season gives Jones more to think about as he addresses the future.
The Dallas Cowboys will have options after latest mock draft lands them inside top 15
Going into the season and certainly after his injury, it wouldn’t have been a surprise for Dallas not to re-sign Lawrence. Especially the way Overshown burst onto the scene this year. But now Jones has to consider all his options.
Lawrence has some health problems, which would have played a role in whether he comes back or not. But he’s also old. He’s in his age-32 season. If he isn’t durable enough to justify another extension in Dallas, that wouldn’t be a surprise.
But Jones has to consider bringing him back now that Overshown’s recovery could linger for most of the 2025 season. Fortunately, they’re still predicted to get a top-15 pick. They could either go the Ashton Jeanty route, which wouldn’t be bad.
They could also use that pick to get more depth on their defensive line. It all comes down to how they handle Lawrence’s extension, free agency and what Jones values as more important.
Jeanty could come in and immediately ignite a run game that’s been in the basement of the league all year. He could take the pressure off Dak Prescott to be the hero on offense. Or they could look to find a late round running back that’s a gem.
Jones might see value in beefing up the defense, too. And there’s more than enough options they’ll have. In the latest mock draft from ESPN’s Field Yates, only two edge rushers are taken before the Cowboys at No. 12. They’ll have a lot to think about ahead of April.