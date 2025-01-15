DeMeco Ryans’ response to Diontae Johnson release tells us everything about WR’s NFL future
When you play on three teams during a season after being cut twice, it’s usually a good sign that things are coming to an end for you. In Diontae Johnson’s case, his NFL career is quickly coming to an end after the Houston Texans waived him after he appeared in just two games.
It had to have been real bad in Houston if an already thin wide receiver room felt Johnson was useless to the roster. Especially this time in the year when depth in the playoffs is paramount, the fact that the Texans wanted nothing to do with him speaks volumes.
Don’t take my word for it, though. Texans coach DeMeco Ryans made it clear he wanted nothing to do with Johnson.
“With Diontae, unfortunately it didn’t work out,” Ryans said during a news conference. “We’re on to the Chiefs.”
Not even a “we wish him well” or “we wish it could have worked out” or anything along those coach speak lines that at least tease the fact that you’ll miss him. Nope. The Texans couldn’t have dumped him sooner.
And the irony of it all is his former team, the Baltimore Ravens, signed him again after the Texans waived him even though he’s ineligible the rest of the postseason, all for the possibility of a compensatory draft pick in 2026.
That’s how much Dionate Johnson’s career is worth now. And, well, it looks like the Ravens might not even get that pick because I doubt a team entertains bringing him on this offseason.
Diontae Johnson seems to be the problem everywhere he’s gone and his NFL career took a hit because of it
Johnson was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Carolina Panthers and given the chance to be the true No. 1 target. He lasted just seven games in Carolina. A team as bad as the Panthers that weren’t going to get any worth from Johnson was already over him.
Then the Ravens waived him because he refused to go in the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. What arrogance to straight up refuse to go in. Baltimore had every right to discard him.
And then the Texans, who are the most wide receiver needy team didn’t even want anything to do with him. After just two games, they were over him too. Do you see the trend?
Johnson played on three NFL teams in the 2024 season alone (and was technically rostered on four after the 2023 season ended) and couldn’t fit on any of them. Because of that, it’s obvious he’s probably not getting on an active roster any time soon.
Because if the Texans weren’t desperate enough to keep him around as a depth piece, clearly he was a problem in the locker room. And no team, certainly one that’s contending, wants any problematic players in the locker room.
Good riddance, Diontae Johnson. At least your parting gift was helping the Ravens. Even then, it wasn’t even his decision.