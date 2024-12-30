Diontae Johnson’s new attitude with Texans would be stark change from Baltimore
It felt as if the Baltimore Ravens had pulled off one of the best deals of the NFL trade deadline when they acquired Diontae Johnson in a swap with the Carolina Panthers. Not only did Baltimore add a rock-solid WR2 to its high-powered offense, but the Ravens did so for pennies on the dollar. The AFC North connection and how things ended with the Pittsburgh Steelers gave Ravens fans reason to believe he'd step his game up in Baltimore.
Unfortunately, the Johnson trade couldn't have aged much worse. When on the field, he was targeted a total of five times in four games and had one reception for six yards. He was virtually a non-factor despite being the team's main trade deadline acquisition on the offensive side of the ball.
Things really went downhill for Johnson in Baltimore when he refused to enter a game when asked. That decision led to immediate speculation as to when, not if, he'd be released and sure enough, after a one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team, the Ravens let him go onto waivers.
The Houston Texans were the team that claimed him, adding some much-needed depth to a wide receiver room dealing with injuries. Johnson's attitude with his new team is refreshing to hear for Texans fans and hard for Ravens fans to believe.
Diontae Johnson's attitude change would be complete opposite of what Ravens witnessed
Johnson went from refusing to enter a game - something that NFL players never do when healthy - to saying he's all about the team. He says he's willing to do whatever head coach Demeco Ryans asks him to do.
If true, this is awesome, because the Texans desperately need a receiver like Johnson. Stefon Diggs was ruled out for the year a while ago, and Tank Dell just suffered a season-ending injury of his own. The Texans do still have Nico Collins, but who's their WR2? John Metchie? Robert Woods?
Johnson, once he's able to play for Houston, should help provide a boost to a Texans offense in dire need of a boost. The Texans have averaged just 21.8 points per game this season, and have scored 30 or more points just twice all year. They're coming off a two-point performance on Christmas Day.
For the Texans to make any noise in the playoffs, their offense is going to have to be much better than it has been. Johnson is not Diggs or Dell, but he's a massive upgrade over guys like Metchie and Woods. If he lives up to his word about being a team player, this can prove to be a valuable pickup for Houston.