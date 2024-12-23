Steelers secret agent signs with only contender who can screw over Ravens
By Mark Powell
Pittsburgh Steelers turned Carolina Panthers turned Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Diontae Johnson – yes, I have a long memory – has signed with a new team. If the NFL had a transfer portal, Johnson would be in it quite frequently. The former Steelers regular was traded to the Carolina Panthers before the start of the regular season in exchange for cornerback Donte Jackson and a draft pick.
Johnson was deemed a bad influence on Steelers wide receiver George Pickens, who is the real No. 1 of the group. Pickens remains troublesome, to some extent, but his talent should keep him in Pittsburgh for years to come.
Johnson, a veteran at this point his career, was sent to the Baltimore Ravens around the trade deadline. With the Ravens, Johnson did little more than create trouble, hence the Steelers sleeper agent tag. I am joking when I suggest such a rumor, of course, but if Johnson were trying to help the Steelers win the division from the inside – as a member of the Ravens – he did a tremendous job creating chaos.
Diontae Johnson can get revenge on the Ravens
Now, Johnson has been claimed by the Houston Texans, which gives him a chance to make an immediate impact and get revenge on the Ravens in the process. Houston faces Baltimore on Christmas, so it's unlikely Johnson does much of anything come Wednesday. Yet, even one catch for positive yardage would be an improvement for Johnson, who struggled mightily with the Ravens.
The Ravens let Johnson walk for a valid reason – he could not commit to helping their team win. Baltimore and Pittsburgh have similar standards because my most accounts they are the same team. The Ravens and Steelers are as physical as they comes. There are no off weeks in practice.
The Texans claimed Johnson off waivers because they are out of options and hope they can tap into his talent. Tank Dell is out for the season and then some. In an ideal world, Johnson would be able to help make up for that loss.