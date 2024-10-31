Derek Carr knows the Saints are screwed with or without him
The New Orleans Saints are a long way from their 2-0 start to the season. They opened up the year averaging 40 points in each of the first two games, dismantling the Carolina Panthers and then the Dallas Cowboys.
Since then, they’ve lost the last six games. Carr hasn’t played since Week 5. And with his return, he isn’t promising anything other than good leadership. He doesn’t plan on being the savior.
To be fair, Carr probably knows not even an MVP-worthy performance the rest of the way wouldn’t save these Saints. They’re long from being saved. But he could bring the one thing that could help them make the most of what’s left in the 2024 season.
Derek Carr knows the Saints are screwed with or without him
The likes of Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener were not able to right the ship for New Orleans, which is on a six-game losing streak. The blame for that failure can go on the offensive line, Dennis Allen and subpar play at the most important position in football.
According to an NFL.com story, Carr doesn’t have what it takes to be the savior for the Saints after a promising season turned sour within weeks. Instead, he plans on bringing an attitude that could help right the ship going into next season.
“I am here to be a great leader and to be a great teammate and to do my job the best of my ability,” Carr said, according to the NFL.com story. “Do I feel confident in what I can do? Absolutely. I feel confident in what I can do. I feel confident in what I can bring to our team. And that's exciting. But to save us or anything like that, that's not me."
That is honestly what the Saints need. A lack of leadership is what got them into this ominous position to begin with. And as the Saints will most likely be sellers over the next few days offloading players for future building blocks, a leader stepping up might be the difference in how they approach next season.