Check the tape? Derek Carr puts Saints in impossible position for worst of reasons
By Mark Powell
The New Orleans Saints signed Derek Carr to a four-year, $150 million before the start of the 2023 season. During his time in the Bayou, Carr's Saints have fallen short of expectations, though he cannot be blamed for all of that – the veteran quarterback played in just 10 games this season, and the Saints looked much worse behind center with a mix of Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener.
Still, the Saints are left with some intriguing questions about Carr this offseason. If the Fresno State product isn't the answer, who is? Complicating matters is Carr's contract, which provides an out after this season, but would pile on $50 million in dead cap, per Spotrac. If the Saints wanted to start over at the position, they could – yet, this offseason's free agent and draft classes are notoriously weak at the quarterback position. The Saints would have to trade up for one of Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, and signing Sam Darnold would cost a fortune and bring with it much of the same uncertainty that Carr carries.
Derek Carr isn't about to take a pay cut with the New Orleans Saints
Basically, the Saints are between a rock and a hard place, with a lot of dead cap already on the books. Carr made matters even tougher when approached about taking a pay cut by Saints media.
“I wouldn't take a pay cut. Yeah, I wouldn't do that. Especially with what I put on tape. Would I restructure? Absolutely. I'll always help the team that way. But there's some things that you put out there that you earned… there's always a kind of respect as a quarterback you're like, well still we're in that respectful lane. 'We're good. Build the team.' But yeah, I wouldn't take anything less to do this. It's hard enough putting our bodies through it. And you're trying to get everything you can for your family for it," Carr said.
By the sound of it, Carr is fine with taking his money and testing the free-agent market, especially given the lack of proven veteran quarterbacks available. Were Carr cut loose, odds are he could find a taker on a high-AAV, short-term deal based solely on his history.
Where Carr is dead wrong, however, is his tape. Carr has not looked right in New Orleans since he arrived. There's a reason Saints fans were calling for Spencer Rattler before the season.
The best option for both parties could be restructuring his deal. The $30 million Carr is set to earn next season will become guaranteed in March, assuming he can pass a physical and his injured hand has healed. If Mickey Loomis can restructure Carr's deal as to pay the majority of it with a bonus of sorts – thus eliminating much of the cap hit – the Saints front office will take that as a victory.