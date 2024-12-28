Why Saints should not move on from Derek Carr in the offseason
The New Orleans Saints enter an offseason of uncertainty, highlighted by their search for a new head coach after Dennis Allen's firing. But, there are questions as to whether or not quarterback Derek Carr has played his last game with the Saints. This comes as Carr end his second season with the team, with his playing status uncertain for the rest of the year.
Here is why the Saints need to hold onto quarterback Derek Carr for his third season in 2025:
1. Derek Carr has done his job
Derek Carr has been about what he was advertised to be with the Saints - good, not great. That is basically what he was in his first nine years in the NFL with the Raiders and his two in New Orleans.
Carr has been ruled out by the Saints (5-10) for their home finale against Las Vegas (3-12) on Sunday (Noon central, FOX) with a broken left hand suffered in the Saints' last win - Dec. 8 at the New York Giants. He will miss his sixth game of the season.
He started all five of the Saints' wins and is No. 12 in the NFL with a 64.5 quarterback rating. Carr is also toward the bottom in passing yards per game at No. 22 with 214.5. He has completed 189 of 279 passes for a decent .677 completion percentage, 2,145 yards and 15 touchdowns with five interceptions around eight sacks.
In his first year in New Orleans in 2023, Carr played all 17 games and finished No. 15 in QBR at 56.5 - not great, not bad. He was No. 13 in passing yards with 3,878 as he completed 375 of 548 for a decent .684 completion percentage and 25 touchdowns with eight interceptions.
Carr may look a tad like Drew Brees, but he is no Drew Brees. He is also not the reason the Saints were so average in 2023 at 9-8 and so bad this season. With better coaching, better receivers, a healthier offensive line and - in general - just a better franchise, Carr would be better. He is good enough to lead the Saints to the Super Bowl if the other parts ever get there.
2. Derek Carr much better than the Saints' current alternatives
The difference between Carr and the two quarterbacks behind him in the 2024 season was drastic and disastrous.
Spencer Rattler was considered a good sleeper pick when New Orleans took him in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the 150th selection out of South Carolina. Rattler showed some flashes and good mobility at times this season, but he has taken an incredible 17 sacks in five games, whereas Carr has had just eight in 10 games.
Rattler has a poor 37 QBR after a 19.2 at Green Bay last week. He is 84-of-150 passing (.560 completion percentage) on the season for 859 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions. The Saints' other alternative this season was second-year, fourth-round pick Jake Haener, who started one game. He is 18-of-39 passing (.461 completion percentage) for 226 yards with a touchdown and an interception with six sacks on the season and a laughable QBR of 13.7.
The Saints should draft another quarterback, but should not waste a first-round selection on one. New Orleans would pick 10th in the first round if the NFL Draft started today, and the quarterback class of 2025 is not impressive even with a much higher pick.
3. Saints have too many positions to fix other than QB
Even if the Saints gave up on Carr and drafted a quarterback in the first round who would one day develop into a very good one, he would be wasted as a starter in his first season or two with the Saints. See Bryce Young.
The Saints have just too many other issues to focus on prior to getting a new quarterback now when Carr is good enough and has two years left on his contract. The Saints have gotten old on defense with defensive end Cam Jordan at 35, linebacker Demario Davis also 35, and safety Tyrann Mathieu at 32. New Orleans needs to spend the early rounds considering defensive ends/edge rushers, cornerbacks, defensive tackles and offensive linemen.
Derek Carr, Saints injury updates
In addition to Carr out for Sunday's game against the Raiders with a broken left hand, the Saints will have three other starters out - running back Alvin Kamara (groin), center Erik McCoy (elbow) and left guard Lucas Patrick (knee). McCoy and Patrick are not expected to return for the season finale next week at Tampa Bay. Carr and Kamara may have a chance to play in the finale.
Questionable for Sunday's game are starting wide receivers Chris Olave (concussion) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (chest), defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd (eye) and defensive back Rico Payton (illness).